When is the Davis Cup final? Start time, how to watch Italy vs Netherlands, format, teams and odds
The Davis Cup champions for 2024 will be officially crowned on Sunday as Italy take on the Netherlands in this year’s final.
Botic van de Zandschulp has been an integral figure for Paul Haarhuis’ side, beating Nadal and then teaming up with the retiring Wesley Koolhof to defeat Carlos Alcaraz and Marcel Granollers to secure progress into the last four.
He then toppled Daniel Altmaier in a third-set decider in the opening singles rubber of the semi-final showdown with Germany, before Tallon Griekspoor fought back to thwart Jan-Lennard Struff and book the Netherlands’ first-ever Davis Cup final berth.
They will need to be at their very best to topple Italy, with the defending champions looking to retain their title after beating Australia last year and watching their compatriots lift the Billie Jean King Cup in the same city this week.
Filippo Volandri’s team needed Matteo Berrettini and reigning men’s world No1 Jannik Sinner to team up and see off Argentina in the quarter-finals after Sinner had kept the tie alive following defeat for Lorenzo Musetti, with that duo seeing off Thanasi Kokkinakis and Alex De Minaur respectively to brush aside Australia in Saturday’s last-four tie without the need for a tense doubles decider.
When is the the Davis Cup final?
The 2024 Davis Cup final takes place on Sunday, November 24 at the Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena in Malaga, Spain.
What time is the Davis Cup final?
The final begins at 4pm CET, which is 3pm GMT in the UK.
The respective captains have up until an hour before play begins to name their teams for the tie, though Italy have so far played Sinner in their second singles match with Berrettini likely to open again in place of Musetti after his success against Germany.
Haarhuis must therefore decide whether to play Van de Zandschulp first once more, or rather to match him up against Sinner and throw out Griekspoor first.
The Netherlands would surely likely pair Van de Zandschulp and Koolhof together again if the final goes down to a doubles decider, likewise Italy with Berrettini and Sinner – although they also have a talented doubles pair eager for their chance in Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori.
How to watch Davis Cup final
TV channel: Sunday’s final is being broadcast live on the Tennis Channel, which costs £2.49 a month in the UK with a seven-day free trial available.
Live stream: Live coverage is also being shown online for free via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.
The shortened best-of-three format seen in the Davis Cup finals continues in Sunday’s showpiece.
The two singles matches are played first, with a doubles rubber then deciding the tie if necessary. All matches – both singles and doubles – are best-of-three sets.
