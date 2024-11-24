When is the Davis Cup final? Start time, how to watch Italy vs Netherlands, format, teams and odds

Filippo Volandri’s team needed Matteo Berrettini and reigning men’s world No1 Jannik Sinner to team up and see off Argentina in the quarter-finals after Sinner had kept the tie alive following defeat for Lorenzo Musetti, with that duo seeing off Thanasi Kokkinakis and Alex De Minaur respectively to brush aside Australia in Saturday’s last-four tie without the need for a tense doubles decider.