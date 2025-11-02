49
When is FA Cup draw? Date, start time, second round ball numbers and TV channel

2025-11-02Last Updated: 2025-11-02
404 1 minute read


The FA Cup continues apace this weekend with the draw for the second round.

League One and League Two clubs have joined the action, with one of the pick of the ties seeing Jack Wilshere’s Luton Town just about beating Robbie Savage’s Forest Green Rovers.

Elsewhere, 2023 winners Wigan eked past non-league Hemel Hempstead on penalties, while eighth-tier Maldon & Tiptree – the lowest-ranked team remaining in the competition – visit League One’s Port Vale on Sunday.

The weekend’s action will see 80 teams cut down to 40 for the second round, with Championship and Premier League teams entering the fray in the third round.

Here’s everything you need to know about the FA Cup draw for the second round…

The draw is will take place on Monday, November 3, 2025.

The first-round draw was held on a Monday evening during TNT Sports’ coverage of the fourth-round qualifying clash between Worthing and Forest Green Rovers.

The same schedule will be followed this weekend, with TNT Sports broadcasting Tamworth vs Leyton Orient on Monday evening.

How to watch the FA Cup draw

TV channel: In the UK, the draw will be televised live on TNT Sports.

Live stream: The draw will be available to watch for free on TNT Sports’ YouTube page. TNT Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app, website and

  1. Weston Super Mare
  2. Salford City
  3. Luton Town
  4. Gainsborough Trinity or Accrington Stanley
  5. Milton Keynes
  6. Stockport County
  7. Wigan Athletic
  8. Newport County
  9. Cheltenham Town
  10. Barnsley
  11. Carlisle United
  12. Bromley or Bristol Rovers
  13. Peterborough United or Cardiff City
  14. Oldham Athletic
  15. Doncaster Rovers
  16. Tamworth or Leyton Orient
  17. Chesterfield
  18. Boreham Wood
  19. Sutton United
  20. Bolton Wanderers
  21. Chelmsford City
  22. Barrow
  23. Wycombe Wanderers
  24. Exeter City
  25. Slough Town
  26. Wealdstone
  27. Swindon Town
  28. Grimsby Town
  29. Buxton
  30. Burton Albion
  31. Brackley Town
  32. Blackpool
  33. Cambridge United
  34. Gateshead
  35. Mansfield Town
  36. Macclesfield
  37. South Shields or Shrewsbury Town
  38. Fleetwood Town
  39. Port Vale or Maldon & Tiptree
  40. Eastleigh or Walsall

When will the second round ties be played?

The second-round ties will be played across the weekend of December 6-7, 2025.


