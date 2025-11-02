When is FA Cup draw? Date, start time, second round ball numbers and TV channel
The FA Cup continues apace this weekend with the draw for the second round.
League One and League Two clubs have joined the action, with one of the pick of the ties seeing Jack Wilshere’s Luton Town just about beating Robbie Savage’s Forest Green Rovers.
Elsewhere, 2023 winners Wigan eked past non-league Hemel Hempstead on penalties, while eighth-tier Maldon & Tiptree – the lowest-ranked team remaining in the competition – visit League One’s Port Vale on Sunday.
The weekend’s action will see 80 teams cut down to 40 for the second round, with Championship and Premier League teams entering the fray in the third round.
Here’s everything you need to know about the FA Cup draw for the second round…
The draw is will take place on Monday, November 3, 2025.
The first-round draw was held on a Monday evening during TNT Sports’ coverage of the fourth-round qualifying clash between Worthing and Forest Green Rovers.
The same schedule will be followed this weekend, with TNT Sports broadcasting Tamworth vs Leyton Orient on Monday evening.
How to watch the FA Cup draw
TV channel: In the UK, the draw will be televised live on TNT Sports.
Live stream: The draw will be available to watch for free on TNT Sports’ YouTube page. TNT Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app, website and
- Weston Super Mare
- Salford City
- Luton Town
- Gainsborough Trinity or Accrington Stanley
- Milton Keynes
- Stockport County
- Wigan Athletic
- Newport County
- Cheltenham Town
- Barnsley
- Carlisle United
- Bromley or Bristol Rovers
- Peterborough United or Cardiff City
- Oldham Athletic
- Doncaster Rovers
- Tamworth or Leyton Orient
- Chesterfield
- Boreham Wood
- Sutton United
- Bolton Wanderers
- Chelmsford City
- Barrow
- Wycombe Wanderers
- Exeter City
- Slough Town
- Wealdstone
- Swindon Town
- Grimsby Town
- Buxton
- Burton Albion
- Brackley Town
- Blackpool
- Cambridge United
- Gateshead
- Mansfield Town
- Macclesfield
- South Shields or Shrewsbury Town
- Fleetwood Town
- Port Vale or Maldon & Tiptree
- Eastleigh or Walsall
When will the second round ties be played?
The second-round ties will be played across the weekend of December 6-7, 2025.
