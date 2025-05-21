11
When is the French Open draw? Seeds and wildcards ahead of second Grand Slam

2025-05-21Last Updated: 2025-05-21
355 2 minutes read

The second Grand Slam of the calendar year is upon us as the world’s top players descend on Paris for the French Open.

Carlos Alcaraz will be looking to defend the maiden title he won on Court Philippe-Chatrier last year, while the ‘Queen of Clay’ Iga Swiatek is out to right the wrongs of her wretched form in recent weeks.

Novak Djokovic, the three-time champion at Roland Garros, will be without Sir Andy Murray in his corner after the pair ended their coaching experiment just six months into their partnership.

World no1 Jannik Sinner plays in his first Slam since his doping ban following the Australian Open, where the Italian successfully defended his crown.

On the women’s side, Swiatek arrives in the French capital having not won a tournament since last year’s rendition.

She returned to Grand Slam tennis at the Australian Open, falling in the last four to eventual winner Madison Keys.


