When is the Lions squad announced? Date, time, how to watch and fixtures for Australia tour
The British and Irish Lions squad for their forthcoming 10-match tour to Australia will finally be confirmed this week.
The Lions head Down Under this summer for the first time since 2013 for three July Tests against Joe Schmidt’s resurgent Wallabies, taking place in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.
They also play tour matches against Super Rugby sides Western Force, Queensland Reds, New South Wales Waratahs and ACT Brumbies, as well as meeting an Invitational Australia and New Zealand XV and a First Nations & Pasifika XV.
Before they head off to Australia, the Lions also go to Dublin on June 20 for a farewell fixture against Argentina in the 1888 Cup at the Aviva Stadium.
This year Andy Farrell is taking charge of the famous and historic quadrennial touring team drawn from players from England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland, having previously served as predecessor Warren Gatland’s defence coach during the memorable series win in Australia in 2013 and in the dramatic drawn series against the All Blacks in New Zealand four years later.
The last Lions tour, in 2021, ended in a 2-1 series defeat by the reigning world champion Springboks in South Africa.
Farrell temporarily handed over the coaching reins with Ireland to take the Lions’ top job after three consecutive tours led by Gatland and faces countless tough calls as he prepares to whittle down his 75-man longlist into a squad of approximately 37 players, with that exact number to be confirmed.
Injury blow: Lions captaincy contender Caelan Doris is now dealing with a shoulder problem
Form, injuries, squad composition and cohesion will all play a massive factor in his decisions, as well as the fact that any France-based players will miss the first few weeks of the tour.
Farrell’s best-laid plans have been rocked at the 11th hour by a shoulder injury to Ireland captain – and strong contender for the Lions leadership role – and surely first-choice Test number eight Caelan Doris, whose status is in huge doubt after an issue sustained playing for club side Leinster in their shock home Champions Cup semi-final defeat by Northampton last weekend that required surgery.
Farrell has already named his Lions coaches, with legendary former Ireland fly-half Johnny Sexton later added as an assistant following the original announcement that saw Simon Easterby – who led Ireland during the Six Nations in Farrell’s absence – named as defence coach and England’s senior assistant Richard Wigglesworth also join, along with Ireland’s Andrew Goodman and John Fogarty and Scotland forwards coach John Dalziel.
When is the Lions squad announced?
The 2025 British & Irish Lions touring squad for Australia will be announced on Thursday, May 8.
This year, the announcement is being made for the first time in front of a crowd of more than 2,000 people at a special event held at indigo at The O2 Arena in London, starting from 1:30pm BST.
How to watch Lions squad announcement
TV channel: Sky Sports once again have exclusive broadcasting rights to the Lions tour in the UK. They will also be showing the squad announcement live on Thursday afternoon.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can watch online via the SkyGo app, while Sky will also be offering a free live stream service. You can also watch live via the Lions’ official YouTube channel.
Defeated: The Lions lost their three-match Test series 2-1 against South Africa in 2021
British and Irish Lions fixtures 2025
Kick-off time 11am BST unless stated
Friday, June 20: The Lions vs Argentina (8pm BST, Aviva Stadium, Dublin)
Saturday, June 28: Western Force vs The Lions (Optus Stadium, Perth)
Wednesday, July 2: Queensland Reds vs The Lions (Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane)
Saturday, July 5: New South Wales Waratahs vs The Lions (Allianz Stadium, Sydney)
Wednesday, July 9: ACT Brumbies vs The Lions (GIO Stadium, Canberra)
Saturday, July 12: Invitational Australia & New Zealand XV vs The Lions (Adelaide Oval, Adelaide)
Saturday, July 19: Australia vs The Lions (First Test – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane)
Tuesday, July 22: First Nations and Pasifika XV vs The Lions (Marvel Stadium, Melbourne)
Saturday, July 26: Australia vs The Lions (Second Test – MCG, Melbourne)
Saturday, August 2: Australia vs The Lions (Third Test – Accor Stadium, Sydney)
