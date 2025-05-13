When is Rory McIlroy playing at the PGA Championship? Tee times confirmed for blockbuster group

The in-form McIlroy also has wins to his name at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and in the Players Championship so far in 2025, while he knows very well what it takes to win at Quail Hollow, having triumphed in four tournaments there in the past – most recently the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, when a superb back nine saw him win in five shots from Xander Schauffele.