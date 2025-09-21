When is the 2025 Ryder Cup opening ceremony? Start time and how to watch
The 2025 Ryder Cup kicks off this week at Bethpage Black in New York.
A star-studded Europe team, featuring the likes of Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood, come into the affair as reigning champions and will look to win on foreign soil for the first time since 2012.
A thrilling three-day weekend of golf awaits, but first comes the opening ceremony, which will perform one key function.
The pairings for the first round will be drawn on stage at the curtain-raising event, setting the stage for day one of the tournament.
That draw will follow the introductions of both teams and speeches from both captains, likely accompanied by some light entertainment.
At Rome’s Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in 2023, Zach Johnson and Luke Donald picked up that mantle. This year, Luke Donald and Keegan Bradley don the proverbial armbands.
When is the Ryder Cup opening ceremony?
The 2025 Ryder Cup opening ceremony will be held on Thursday, September 25, 2025.
Proceedings are expected to get underway at 9pm BST.
Play will begin at 12pm BST on Friday and Saturday, with Sunday’s final rounds getting underway at 5pm.
How to watch the Ryder Cup opening ceremony
TV channel: The Ryder Cup opening ceremony will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, with coverage starting at 9pm BST.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can catch the action live online via the Sky Go app and website, or via Now TV.
