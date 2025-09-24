What time is the 2025 Ryder Cup opening ceremony? Start time and when pairings are announced
The Ryder Cup opening ceremony has been moved forward because of the threat of bad weather in New York.
Storms are forecast to hit Bethpage Black so organisers have moved the traditional curtain-raiser to avoid the event being interrupted.
Both teams – led by Europe captain Luke Donald and US skipper Keegan Bradley – will be formally introduced at the opening ceremony.
But despite the opening ceremony being moved, the pairings for the opening foursomes matches will be announced at 9pm BST on Thursday.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the event…
When is the Ryder Cup opening ceremony?
The 2025 Ryder Cup opening ceremony will be held on Wednesday, September 24, 2025.
Proceedings are expected to get underway at 8pm BST.
Play will begin at 12pm BST on Friday and Saturday, with Sunday’s final rounds getting underway at 5pm.
How to watch the Ryder Cup opening ceremony
TV channel: The Ryder Cup opening ceremony will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can catch the action live online via the Sky Go app and website, or via Now TV.
Source link