When is the Euro 2025 final, who will England play, is it on TV and how to buy tickets?
The Lionesses are into a third successive major final after a dramatic extra-time win over Italy in their Euro 2025 semi-final.
Substitutes Michelle Agyemang and Chloe Kelly were the heroines again, with Agyemang scoring a 96th-minute equaliser to take the game to extra-time before Kelly converted on the rebound after her penalty was saved in the 119th-minute to send England into the final.
Kelly, England’s extra-time hero in the Euro 2022 final, and Agyemang were also instrumental for England in their comeback win against Sweden in the quarter-finals.
Sarina Wiegman’s side can now prepare for the final as they bid to defend their Euros crown.
Here’s everything you need to know about the final…
When is the Euro 2025 final?
The final takes place on Sunday, 27 July Kick-off is at 5pm BST (UK time).
Where is the Euro 2025 final?
The game is being held at St Jakob Park in Basel, Switzerland.
What TV channel is it on?
Sunday’s game will be live and free-to-watch on both BBC One and ITV1, with coverage on both channels starting at 4pm BST.
When will England find out their opponents?
England will find out their opponents on Wednesday night when Germany and Spain meet in the other semi-final in Zurich.
The match will be shown live on BBC One, with kick-off at 8pm BST.
Spain are the reigning world champions after beating England in the 2023 World Cup final. England beat Germany in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley.
How can I buy tickets for the Euro 2025 final?
Tickets can be purchased via the resale platform on UEFA’s website here. Resale tickets go on sale every day at 10am BST.
