When does the Women’s World Cup start? Fixtures and 2023 TV schedule, explained

The 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is set to start on 20 July.

Fifa anticipates the tournament could pull in two billion viewers worldwide, nearly double the amount who watched the previous competition in France.

That makes this summer another huge moment for the women’s game after last year’s European Championship, which was won by the Lionesses.

England beat Germany at Wembley in front of 87,192 fans and the following season Arsenal sold out the Emirates Stadium for a Champions League semi-final against Wolfsburg.

With the tournament being distributed on a global stage it will encourage more viewers from multiple countries across several continents.

“We know we’ll get a good audience from the traditional football markets,” Football Australia chief executive James Johnson told BBC Sport.

“We’re also in a time zone where all the big populations are. Our neighbours are China, our neighbours are Indonesia. We’re very close to the west coast of the United States. And we’re also very close to India. So there’s going to be so many people that would tune in and watch this competition.

“You’re going to have two billion people that are going to watch this tournament from all over the world.”

All 64 matches will be available to watch on free-to-air television in the UK, with the matches split between BBC and ITV.

Due to the time difference most of the games are being played during working hours.

England is nine hours behind Australia while New Zealand are 11 hours ahead which means games will take place in the morning for the most part.

How to watch the 2023 Women’s World Cup Dates: Thursday 20 July-Sunday 20 August

Thursday 20 July-Sunday 20 August TV: All games broadcast live on BBC and ITV

All games broadcast live on BBC and ITV Live stream: BBC iPlayer and ITVX (log-in and valid TV licence required) England group fixtures Saturday 22 July, England vs Haiti, 10.30am kick-off, ITV

Thursday 28 July, England vs Denmark, 9.30am kick-off, BBC

Tuesday 1 August, England vs China, 12pm kick-off, ITV

Women’s World Cup group stage schedule and dates

All times BST

Thursday 20 July

Group A: New Zealand vs Norway (Eden Park, 8am)

Group B: Australia vs Republic of Ireland (Stadium Australia, 11am)

Friday 21 July

Group B: Nigeria vs Canada (Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, 3.30am)

Group A: Philippines vs Switzerland (Dunedin Stadium, 6am)

Group C: Spain vs Costa Rica (Wellington Regional Stadium, 8.30am)

Saturday 22 July

Group E: USA vs Vietnam (Eden Park; 2am)

Group C: Zambia vs Japan (Waikato Stadium, 8am)

Group D: England vs Haiti (Brisbane Stadium, 10.30am)

Group D: Denmark vs China (Perth Rectangular Stadium, 1pm)

Sunday 23 July

Group G: Sweden vs South Africa (Wellington Regional Stadium, 6am)

Group E: Netherlands vs Portugal (Dunedin Stadium, 8.30am)

Group F: France vs Jamaica (Sydney Football Stadium, 11am)

Sunday 24 July

Group G: Italy vs Argentina (Eden Park, Auckland, 7am)

Group H: Germany vs Morocco (Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, 9.30am)

Group F: Brazil vs Panama (Hindmarsh Stadium, 12pm)

Monday 25 July

Group H: Colombia vs South Korea ( Sydney Football Stadium, 3am)

Group A: New Zealand vs Philippines (Wellington Regional Stadium, 6.30am)

Group A: Switzerland vs Norway (Waikato Stadium, 9am)

Tuesday 26 July

Group C: Japan vs Costa Rica (Dunedin Stadium, 6am)

Group C: Spain vs Zambia (Wellington Regional Stadium, 8.30am)

Group B: Canada vs Republic of Ireland (Perth Rectangular Stadium, 1pm)

Wednesday 27 July

Group E: USA vs Netherlands (Wellington Regional Stadium, 2am)

Group E: Portugal vs Vietnam (Waikato Stadium, 8.30am)

Group B: Australia vs Nigeria (Brisbane Stadium, 11am)

Thursday 28 July

Group G: Argentina vs South Africa (Dunedin Stadium, 1am)

Group D: England vs Denmark ( Sydney Football Stadium, 9.30am)

Group D: China vs Haiti (Hindmarsh Stadium, 12pm)

Friday 29 July

Group G: Sweden vs Italy (Wellington Regional Stadium, 8.30am)

Group F: France vs Brazil (Brisbane Stadium, 11am)

Group F: Panama vs Jamaica (Perth Rectangular Stadium, 1.30pm)

Saturday 30 July

Group H: South Korea vs Morocco (Hindmarsh Stadium, 5.30am)

Group H: Germany vs Colombia ( Sydney Football Stadium, 10.30am)

Group A: Norway vs Philippines (Eden Park, 8am)

Group A: Switzerland vs New Zealand (Dunedin, 8am)

Sunday 31 July

Group C: Japan vs Spain (Wellington Regional Stadium, 8am)

Group C: Costa Rica vs Zambia (Waikato Stadium, 8am)

Group B: Republic of Ireland vs Nigeria (Brisbane Stadium, 11am)

Group B: Canada vs Australia (Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, 11am)

Monday 1 August

Group E: Vietnam vs Netherlands (Dunedin Stadium, 8am)

Group E: Portugal vs USA (Eden Park, 8am)

Group D: China vs England (Hindmarsh Stadium, 12pm)

Group D: Haiti vs Denmark (Perth Rectangular Stadium, 12pm)

Tuesday 2 August

Group G: Argentina vs Sweden (Waikato Stadium, 8am)

Group G: South Africa vs Italy (Wellington Regional Stadium, 8am)

Group F: Panama vs France (Sydney Football Stadium, 11am)

Group F: Jamaica vs Brazil (Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, 11am)

Wednesday 3 August

Group H: Morocco vs Colombia (Perth Rectangular Stadium, 11am)

Group H: South Korea vs Germany (Brisbane Stadium, 11am)

Women’s World Cup knockout stage schedule and dates

All times BST

Round of 16

Saturday 5 August

49: Winners of Group A vs Runners-up of Group C (Eden Park, 5am)

50: Winners of Group C vs Runners-up of Group A (Wellington Regional Stadium, 8am)

Sunday 6 August

51: Winners of Group E vs Runners-up of Group G (Sydney Football Stadium, 3am)

52: Winners of Group G vs Runners-up of Group E (Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, 10am)

Monday 7 August

53: Winners of Group B vs Runners-up of Group D (Stadium Australia, 11.30am)

54: Winners of Group D vs Runners-up of Group B (Brisbane Stadium, 8.30am)

Tuesday 8 August

55: Winners of Group H vs Runners-up of Group F (Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, 9am)

56: Winners of Group F vs Runners-up of Group H (Hindmarsh Stadium, 12pm)

Quarter-finals

Friday 11 August

QF1: Winners of 49 vs Winners of 51 (Wellington Regional Stadium, 2am)

QF2: Winners of 50 vs Winners of 52 (Eden Park, 8.30am)

Saturday 12 August

QF3: Winners of 53 vs Winners of 55 (Brisbane Stadium, 8am)

QF4: Winners of 54 vs Winners of 56 (Stadium Australia, 11.30am)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 15 August

SF1: Winners of QF1 vs Winners of QF2 (Eden Park, 8am)

Wednesday 16 August

SF2: Winners of QF3 vs Winners of QF4 (Stadium Australia, 11am)

When is the third-place play-off?

Saturday 19 August at Suncorp Stadium – 9am kick-off.

When is the Women’s World Cup final?

Sunday 20 August at ANZ Stadium – 11am kick-off.