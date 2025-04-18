33
Whittaker vs Cameron 2: Date, fight time, undercard, prediction, ring walks and odds

2025-04-18Last Updated: 2025-04-18
It is six months since the first fight between the British pair ended in bizarre fashion on the undercard of Artur Beterbiev’s initial victory over Dmitry Bivol in Riyadh, when both men tumbled over the ropes in the fifth round and a draw was announced with Whittaker having sustained an ankle injury that saw him unable to continue and leave in a wheelchair before being taken to hospital.

It was one of the strangest ends to any bout in recent memory and had Cameron’s team quickly accusing Whittaker of “looking for a way out”, with the Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medalist having really struggled in by far the toughest test of his otherwise straightforward nine-fight professional career to date.

One judge had Cameron ahead 58-57 and another Whittaker in front by the same score, while a third had it level at the time of the enforced stoppage at 58-58.

Bizarre ending: Ben Whittaker and Liam Cameron fell over the ropes during their first fight in Riyadh in October

Getty Images

That meant a split-decision technical draw which left Cameron seething after he had lost a split decision to Lyndon Arthur in his last bout, while Whittaker retained both his unbeaten record and his first belt – the IBF International light-heavyweight title – won against Eworitse Ezra Arenyeka at Selhurst Park last summer.

Whittaker has firmly refuted any accusation that he deliberately initiated the over-the-ropes tumble, insisting he was lucky only to have sustained an ankle issue after initially landing on his neck.

Now fully recovered, he has vowed to get his ascending career swiftly back on track after the first blip on what looked to be a hugely exciting path for ‘The Surgeon’, while 31-fight veteran Cameron – seven years older than his opponent and now part of Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions stable – will be hoping to replicate the showing he produced during the opening rounds in Saudi Arabia back in October.

Whittaker vs Cameron 2 fight date and venue

Whittaker vs Cameron 2 takes place on Sunday April 20, 2025 at bp pulse LIVE at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham.

Whittaker vs Cameron 2 fight time and ring walks

The televised undercard action gets underway from 7pm BST on Sunday night, with main event ring walks expected at around 10pm.


