Whittaker vs Cameron 2: Date, fight time, undercard, prediction, ring walks and odds
It is six months since the first fight between the British pair ended in bizarre fashion on the undercard of Artur Beterbiev’s initial victory over Dmitry Bivol in Riyadh, when both men tumbled over the ropes in the fifth round and a draw was announced with Whittaker having sustained an ankle injury that saw him unable to continue and leave in a wheelchair before being taken to hospital.
It was one of the strangest ends to any bout in recent memory and had Cameron’s team quickly accusing Whittaker of “looking for a way out”, with the Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medalist having really struggled in by far the toughest test of his otherwise straightforward nine-fight professional career to date.
One judge had Cameron ahead 58-57 and another Whittaker in front by the same score, while a third had it level at the time of the enforced stoppage at 58-58.
Bizarre ending: Ben Whittaker and Liam Cameron fell over the ropes during their first fight in Riyadh in October
That meant a split-decision technical draw which left Cameron seething after he had lost a split decision to Lyndon Arthur in his last bout, while Whittaker retained both his unbeaten record and his first belt – the IBF International light-heavyweight title – won against Eworitse Ezra Arenyeka at Selhurst Park last summer.
Whittaker has firmly refuted any accusation that he deliberately initiated the over-the-ropes tumble, insisting he was lucky only to have sustained an ankle issue after initially landing on his neck.
Now fully recovered, he has vowed to get his ascending career swiftly back on track after the first blip on what looked to be a hugely exciting path for ‘The Surgeon’, while 31-fight veteran Cameron – seven years older than his opponent and now part of Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions stable – will be hoping to replicate the showing he produced during the opening rounds in Saudi Arabia back in October.
Whittaker vs Cameron 2 fight date and venue
Whittaker vs Cameron 2 takes place on Sunday April 20, 2025 at bp pulse LIVE at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham.
Whittaker vs Cameron 2 fight time and ring walks
The televised undercard action gets underway from 7pm BST on Sunday night, with main event ring walks expected at around 10pm.
As ever, that is subject to change and obviously depends on the length of the undercard bouts.
How to watch Whittaker vs Cameron 2
TV channel: In the UK, Whittaker vs Cameron 2 is being shown live as a non-pay-per-view event on Sky Sports. Coverage begins on Sky Sports Action at 7pm and Sky Sports Main Event at 8pm.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the action live online via the Sky Go app.
Live blog: You can follow the entire event live on fight night with Standard Sport’s live blog.
Whittaker vs Cameron 2 undercard
Lee Cutler and Sam Eggington battle in a potentially explosive contest at super-welterweight, while Tyler Denny looks to bounce back from his loss to Hamzah Sheeraz against an opponent last stopped by Callum Simpson in Elvis Ahorgah.
Comeback: Frazer Clarke returns six months after his emphatic first-round knockout by Fabio Wardley
The undefeated Bradley Goldsmith also meets Midlands Area middleweight champion Troy Coleman.
Ben Whittaker vs Liam Cameron 2
Lee Cutler vs Sam Eggington
Frazer Clarke vs Ebenezer Tetteh
Tyler Denny vs Elvis Ahorgah
Troy Coleman vs Bradley Goldsmith
Whittaker vs Cameron 2 prediction
It is hard to shake the feeling that Cameron has missed his best chance to spring an upset against Whittaker.
The former Commonwealth middleweight champion gave his confident opponent some serious problems before that bizarre end to the first fight and should have been announced as the winner.
It is hard to see how Whittaker would have turned the tide if he’d been fit to continue, his game plan seemingly all wrong from the outset as he went toe-to-toe with a solid puncher and looked to abandon the evasive, eye-catching skills that had seen him showboat his way to eight victories – with five knockouts – in his first two years as a pro.
Turnaround: Whittaker struggled badly in the first fight against Cameron, but should have a better game plan now
Getty Images
There will surely be no repeat of those mistakes this time around under new trainer Andy Lee, who will no doubt have devised a tactical blueprint more suiting to his fighter’s specific skill-set.
However, Cameron is an extremely tough fighter and none of his six previous pro losses have been by stoppage, so we expect him to come off comfortably second-best this time in a wide points decision.
Whittaker to win on points.
Whittaker vs Cameron 2 weigh-in
The official weigh-ins for Sunday night’s card take place on Saturday. Check back in then for the results.
Whittaker vs Cameron 2 latest odds
Whittaker to win on points or by decision: 5/6
Whittaker to win by knockout, technical knockout or disqualification: 16/5
Cameron to win on points or by decision: 6/1
Cameron to win by knockout, technical knockout or disqualification: 7/2
