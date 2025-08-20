Team Europe head to the United States hoping to buck the trend of recent Ryder Cups.

Away wins in the Ryder Cup have been scarce this century. Team USA have not won on European soil since 1993.

Europe meanwhile have fared better in the US but have lost the last two editions there.

Not since the “Miracle of Medinah” in 2012 have Europe enjoyed an away victory in this prestigious tournament, and in their bid to do so they have stuck with familiar faces.

When is the 2025 Ryder Cup?

The Ryder Cup take places from 26-28 September 2025 at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York.

Europe are the defending champions after winning 16.5-11.5 in Rome two years ago.

Who are the 2025 Ryder Cup captains?

Luke Donald remains Team Europe’s Ryder Cup captain for the 2025 edition, becoming the first European for three decades to retain the role.

Meanwhile, after Tiger Words was courted but turned down the role, Keegan Bradley was named Team USA captain after missing out on the position in 2023.

Captains Luke Donald and Keegan Bradley with the Ryder Cup trophy (Photo: Getty)

The 2025 Ryder Cup teams – confirmed players and when the captain’s picks are announced

Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose and Tyrrell Hatton are confirmed for Team Europe, while Rasmus Hojgaard needs to finish joint-29th or higher at the Betfred British Masters to leapfrog Shane Lowry into the sixth automatic spot.

Should Hojgaard or Lowry miss out, they would hope to become one of Donald’s picks.

Donald will confirm his six picks on 1 September.

For Team USA, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, JJ Spaun, Bryson DeChambeau, Russell Henley and Harris English are the six automatic qualifiers.

Captain Bradley names his six captain’s picks on 27 August, and he has a major decision to make. One that could make for a 62-year first at the Ryder Cup…

Will Keegan Bradley pick himself for the Ryder Cup?

Not since 1963 has there been a playing captain at the Ryder Cup, when Arnold Palmer led Team USA to a huge 23-9 victory and picked up four points himself.

Now it is Bradley who faces a difficult decision. The 39-year-old has played his way into contention in 2025, winning the Travelers Championship and finishing 11th in the USA’s Ryder Cup standings.

Given his form, Bradley has the option to name himself among his six captain’s picks, but amid the pressure, prestige and responsibility that comes with being a skipper, he still remains uncertain on what course of action to take.

“As of right now, I don’t know what I’m going to do,” Bradley said on Monday 18 August. “I’m going to do what’s best for the US Ryder Cup team.”

Bradley ‘risks being branded selfish’

Former Europe captain Sam Torrance warned Bradley against picking himself.

“It would be the worst decision a captain has ever made if he was a playing captain,” Torrance told Sky Sports. “I don’t believe you can do it.

“There are things the captain has to do. He has to put the pairings in Friday and Saturday and he’s the only player in the American team that can talk to his team.”

Bradley last played the Ryder Cup in 2014, and Sir Nick Faldo has said the American would be putting himself into an awkward position should he become player-captain.

“If he plays, then the fans will say ‘you’re being selfish’, and then the media will say you’ve lost because you haven’t done your duties, then you live in regret for the rest of your life,” Faldo told Sky Sports.

In July, Donald agreed to relax a Ryder Cup rule which would allow one USA vice-captain to speak to the players during the five match-play sessions, should Bradley be out playing on the course himself.

Who are the 2025 Ryder Cup vice-captains?

For Team USA, Webb Simpson, Brandt Snedeker, Kevin Kisner, Jim Furyk and Gary Woodland are Bradley’s five vice-captains.

Donald meanwhile has teamed up with four vice-captains who helped him to victory last time around: Thomas Bjorn, Jose Maria Olazabal, and brothers Edoardo Molinari and Francesco Molinari.