Who can Republic of Ireland face in the Nations League play-offs? Possible opponents as draw looms

2024-11-21Last Updated: 2024-11-21
2 minutes read


The Republic of Ireland are hoping to yet avoid a demoralising relegation to the third tier of the Nations League as they prepare to discover their play-off opponents this week.

It was a mostly torrid campaign for The Boys in Green, who lost all but two of their matches in Group B2 and shipped 12 goals in the process.

Ireland were beaten home and away by both promoted England and runners-up Greece, thumped 5-0 at Wembley in their final game last weekend following a woeful second-half collapse that left Icelandic manager Heimir Hallgrimsson “lost for words”.

However, an Evan Ferguson winner against Finland three days before in Dublin to go along with their dramatic late 2-1 victory in Helsinki in October means they avoid direct demotion into League C and will instead contest a tense relegation/promotion play-off.

The League B/C play-offs will see the four third-placed finishers from the groups in League B go up against the four runners-up from the groups in League C in two-legged play-off ties, the winners of which will be in League B and the losers in League C.

The current League B nations are all seeded for Friday’s draw – which takes place from 11am GMT at Uefa headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland – and each paired with an unseeded promotion hopeful from League C, with the seeded teams all at home in the second legs.

Who can Republic of Ireland face in the Nations League play-offs?

The Republic of Ireland are joined in the play-offs by Slovenia, Georgia and Iceland from League B.

They could end up meeting Slovakia, who pushed Sweden for automatic promotion from Group C1 but crucially lost 2-1 in Solna last month to end up finishing as runners-up.


