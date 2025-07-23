Who England could play in the final of Euro 2025

GENEVA — England have reached a third successive major tournament final with victory over Italy at Euro 2025.

The Lionesses are 90 minutes away from becoming back-to-back champions as they head to Basel on Sunday hoping to successfully defend the European Championship title they won three years ago.

Georgia Stanway likened their journey to a “rollercoaster”, with Sarina Wiegman’s side on the verge of going out after the opening group stage defeat to France.

However, 10 goals in two games against the Netherlands and Wales saw them qualify, before coming from two goals down to beat Sweden on penalties in the quarter-finals.

Who England could face next

Chloe Kelly scores England’s second goal from a rebound after missing a penalty (Photo: Reuters)

The Lionesses now wait to find out who they face in the final, with Spain and Germany contesting the second semi-final in Zurich on Wednesday 23 July.

Germany have reached the last four despite losing captain Giulia Gwinn to a knee injury in the group stages.

They beat France to get here but they are in the trickier half of the draw because of a 4-1 defeat to Sweden in their final group match, which ensured they finished as runners-up.

England overcame Germany in extra time in the Euro 2022 final, with Chloe Kelly scoring the winner at Wembley.

Spain, meanwhile, are world champions having beaten England in the World Cup final of 2023 in Sydney.