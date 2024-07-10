Who is Felix Zwayer? Why England vs Netherlands referee is so controversial

The referee taking charge of England’s Euro 2024 semi-final against the Netherlands was once banned for his role in a match-fixing scandal.

Felix Zwayer has been confirmed as the official for Wednesday night’s match in Dusseldorf, where Gareth Southgate’s side will hope to reach a second consecutive European Championship final.

However, the German’s appointment has been controversial after he served a six-month suspension for his role in a 2005 match-fixing incident

Why was Felix Zwayer banned?

Zwayer, 43, was handed a six-month ban by his country’s football federation in 2006, having worked as an assistant referee alongside Robert Hoyzer.

Hoyzer confessed to fixing and betting on matches in the second and third tiers of German football, as well as the DFB-Pokal.

Zwayer was one of four officials who raised concerns about Hoyzer’s match-fixing plot, with the relatively short duration of Zwayer’s ban a recognition of that contribution.

However, it was revealed that Zwayer had accepted a £250 bribe from Hoyzer, who was banned for life and went to prison for two-and-a-half years.

It was found Hoyzer and fellow referee Dominik Marks had affected the result of six matches, with two matches replayed.

Matches involved included a cup tie between Paderborn and then-Bundesliga side Hamburg, who lost due to two controversial penalties and a red card.

Hamburg were awarded £420,000 and their ground was used to host an international match, which brought in around £1.27m.

And in 2021, Jude Bellingham was fined £33,750 by the DFB (German Football Association) after he referenced Zwayer’s involvement in that scandal when his Borussia Dortmund side were beaten by Bayern Munich in 2021.

In a post-match interview, Bellingham said: “You give a referee that has match-fixed before the biggest game in Germany. What do you expect?”

Zwayer will lead an all-German officiating team at Wednesday’s match in Dortmund which also includes assistants Stefan Lupp and Marco Achmuller, plus VAR Bastian Dankert.

It will be the second time Zwayer has overseen a match involving the Netherlands at Euro 2024, having also refereed their last-16 victory over Romania.

Before that, Zwayer took charge of Italy’s opening match against Albania and Portugal’s win over Turkey in the second round of group matches.

Additional reporting from the Press Association