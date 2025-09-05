Who is Peter Charrington? New Tottenham chief who has replaced Daniel Levy
Tottenham confirmed when announcing Levy’s departure that there would be “no changes to the ownership or shareholder structure of the club,” with Charrington – appointed in March as a non-executive director – joining the board to take on a newly created role of non-executive chairman. Vinai Venkatesham was hired as chief executive in April and will take on the day-to-day running of the club.
It is a staggering change at Spurs, and the biggest step yet towards ensuring that the club “is set up to deliver long-term sporting success”.
Charrington has stepped in, but who is the new man at the Spurs helm?
New man: Peter Charrington
Who is Peter Charrington?
Charrington is the director of ENIC and former CEO of Citi Private Bank.
ENIC holds a majority stake in Spurs, while Levy has a 29.88 per cent stake in ENIC itself.
Charrington, meanwhile, spent 26 years at Citi, running the Global Private Banking business, which was based in New York.
He is also a senior partner at Nexus Luxury, a company that runs the Albany resort in the Bahamas. That resort is co-owned by Tavistock Group, which is former ENIC majority owner Joe Lewis’ investment portfolio.
Additionally, Charrington is a senior advisor to One Equity Partners and is a board member at engineering companies Amey and Acteon, wealth management group Avaloq AG, investment group Saranac Partners. He is also a senior advisor to UST Global, a digital technology company.
This year, Charrington was appointed to the Tottenham board as a non-executive director, and now, in Levy’s absence, he has moved up into a newly-created chairman role.
