Who is Peter Charrington? New Tottenham chief who has replaced Daniel Levy

2025-09-05Last Updated: 2025-09-05
Tottenham confirmed when announcing Levy’s departure that there would be “no changes to the ownership or shareholder structure of the club,” with Charrington – appointed in March as a non-executive director – joining the board to take on a newly created role of non-executive chairman. Vinai Venkatesham was hired as chief executive in April and will take on the day-to-day running of the club.

It is a staggering change at Spurs, and the biggest step yet towards ensuring that the club “is set up to deliver long-term sporting success”.

Charrington has stepped in, but who is the new man at the Spurs helm?

New man: Peter Charrington

UST/Facebook

Who is Peter Charrington?

Charrington is the director of ENIC and former CEO of Citi Private Bank.

ENIC holds a majority stake in Spurs, while Levy has a 29.88 per cent stake in ENIC itself.

Charrington, meanwhile, spent 26 years at Citi, running the Global Private Banking business, which was based in New York.

He is also a senior partner at Nexus Luxury, a company that runs the Albany resort in the Bahamas. That resort is co-owned by Tavistock Group, which is former ENIC majority owner Joe Lewis’ investment portfolio.

Additionally, Charrington is a senior advisor to One Equity Partners and is a board member at engineering companies Amey and Acteon, wealth management group Avaloq AG, investment group Saranac Partners. He is also a senior advisor to UST Global, a digital technology company.

This year, Charrington was appointed to the Tottenham board as a non-executive director, and now, in Levy’s absence, he has moved up into a newly-created chairman role.


