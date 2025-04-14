Who is Rory McIlroy’s wife as golfer completes career slam
Rory McIlroy embraced his wife, Erica Stoll, and celebrated with their daughter Poppy after winning the Masters to complete his career slam.
The Northern Irish golfer held off a late rally from Justin Rose to end his 11-year wait for victory in Augusta on Sunday, winning him the right to wear the tournament’s green jacket for a year.
Tiger Woods, the most recent player to take a career slam back in 2000, has congratulated McIlroy but perhaps the most meaningful praise for the 35-year-old will be from his family after a rocky period in his personal life.
McIlroy and Stoll had filed for divorce last year but he now seems to be back on track in his personal life as well as on the green.
“Last but not least, over to my left, my family, my team,” he said in his victory speech, trailing off as he choked back the tears.
“They’ve been on this journey with me the whole way through. They know the burden that I’ve carried to come here every year and try and try and try again.
“The one thing I would say to my daughter Poppy, never give up on your dreams. Never ever give up on your dreams. Keep coming back. Keep working hard.”
McIlroy’s dating history
McIlroy had dated former women’s tennis number one Caroline Wozniacki from 2011 but he broke up with the Dane during their engagement in 2014.
Wozniacki had said in the aftermath that he broke the news over a phone call and that they have not had any contact since.
He said in a statement: “The problem is mine. The wedding invitations issued at the weekend made me realise that I wasn’t ready for all that marriage entails. I wish Caroline all the happiness she deserves and thank her for the great times we’ve had.”
Who is Rory McIlroy’s wife?
He started dating Erica Stoll in 2015, meeting her through the Professional Golfers’ Association of America – where she worked as a transport official.
They first met in 2012 when, after he overslept, she was able to provide transport with an escort for him to make the tee-off in time.
Why did they call off their divorce?
The pair married at Ashford Castle in Cong, County Mayo, and their lives changed when they had Poppy.
“A point of contention was that Erica was lonely in their marriage,” a so-called source told US in May 2024. “Rory was a hard person to be married to.
“Erica was usually absent for most of his tournaments and was really focused on Poppy.”
These insights were perhaps reasons why the pair filed for divorce, as the official statement at the time gave little away.
The statement read: “They stressed Rory’s desire to ensure this difficult time is as respectful and amicable as possible. He will not be making any further comment.”
However, a month later, it seemed that the pair were back on track.
A second statement in June 2024 read: “There have been rumours about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate. Responding to each rumour is a fool’s game.
“Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realised that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning.”
McIlroy had briefly played without his wedding ring and has not shared any photos of the pair together since November, having adopted a more private persona.
