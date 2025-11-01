All You Need to Know about KISS Guitarist Ace Frehley

Before becoming a KISS legend, Frehley was an ordinary child from The Bronx, N.Y., where he was born and raised alongside his two siblings.

“Music was always an important part of our household and our lives. We were always a church going family. Both Mother and Father were very involved in our church,” Ace’s brother Charles said. “One wonderful part of that experience for Nancy, Paul, and me was all the beautiful music and singing we were exposed to from the time we were born. I truly believe that very early exposure to music directly affects an individual’s ability to understand music later on in life.”

He added that their destiny was “to pick up the guitar…and never put it down!”