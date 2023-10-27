Why England’s Cricket World Cup campaign was doomed from the start

LUCKNOW — The first warning signs that this Cricket World Cup campaign might not turn out well came last month during a conversation with a former England player as the first match of the series against New Zealand in Cardiff was being played.

On the stairwell outside the broadcast corridor at Sophia Gardens I remarked: “This is boring compared to Bazball isn’t it?” The reply from the man who had played in last summer’s Ashes? “Yeah, it is and I think the players are bored by it too.”

I thought nothing of it at the time. It was just noticeable that England, who lost by eight wickets after scoring 291 for six in 50 overs, seemed less attacking and more inhibited than the Test team had been during a thoroughly entertaining series against Australia.

Things soon turned, Jos Buttler’s team won the series against New Zealand 3-1 and Ben Stokes scored an England-record ODI score of 182 in the third game at The Oval.

But the original point that ODIs seemed slow-paced was a symptom of the fact that none of the players had actually seen much 50-over cricket in the year before this World Cup.

Related Article

For players and reporters who chiefly follow the Test team around the world it was an adjustment. There is validity in the argument that England had not played enough ODI cricket in the lead-up to the tournament. It is part of the reason why this team have underperformed so badly in India.

Compared to the lead-up to 2019, when they played 86 matches in the format in four years, England’s preparation – less than half that number of games with their full-strength team since they won the World Cup four years ago – meant they came to India undercooked.

Yet this is not the sole reason for a run of four defeats in their first five games that have effectively knocked them out of the tournament.

A lack of clarity, particularly around selection, has made things worse. The XI who faced New Zealand in the opening game at Ahmedabad three weeks ago had never played together before. They have since chopped and changed, dropping Moeen Ali after that first game and then culling their all-rounders for the third match against South Africa in Mumbai.

Three changes have been made in the last two games alone. It tells of a lack of forward planning from coach Matthew Mott and the rest of the selectors.

It is telling that one of England’s players remarked in private after the defeat by South Africa in Mumbai last Saturday that the team had played like “s**t” and that they had made too many changes, citing the lack of all-rounders in the XI that day.

Other signs that perhaps all is not well in the camp came when Jonny Bairstow, referencing i ’s reporting that the players had perhaps been enjoying too much golf, bit back during a media interaction. Golf has been an integral part of the tour. In a way, you can’t blame the players, trips to India can be suffocating and it is a way to decompress.

Ben Stokes’ knee injury saw him miss the start of the World Cup (Photo: Getty)

But still, the passion for golf, and i is informed that with the players’ partners now gone this last two weeks of the tour are expected to be golf heavy, isn’t a great look for a team currently struggling to master their primary sport ­– cricket.

England were not helped by the injury that saw Stokes ruled out of the first three games. The tournament-ending injury to Reece Topley, England’s best bowler in this World Cup, was also a blow.

However, there are deeper reasons why this collective have failed.

The fact there were protracted negotiations over the new round of central contracts unsettled the squad.

These were only announced two days before the match against Sri Lanka. And once source told i that one of the players had only agreed his deal hours before the announcement.

England coach Matthew Mott faces questions about his future (Photo: Reuters)

Rob Key, the director of England men’s cricket, admitted earlier this week that David Willey, the only member of England’s squad not to get a central contract, “wasn’t best pleased”. Willey opened the bowling against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

The wrangling over contracts, including the fact Stokes, England’s Test captain, turned down a three-year deal and opted for only one, could not have been helpful in the middle of a World Cup.

But this has been a campaign in trouble from the start, from the moment in fact that Luke Wright, the national selector, announced Harry Brook wasn’t in the squad. Subsequently, after Brook had scored runs in the T20 series against New Zealand, Mott and Buttler both admitted the final 15 wasn’t cast in stone.

Brook eventually made the squad for India and played in the first four games – before being overlooked for the Sri Lanka game – a regressive, defensive move if ever there was one.

Then there is the strange case of Jofra Archer. Wright insisted the fast bowler, rehabbing from an elbow injury, was going to be a travelling reserve in India. “I think for him, the best thing he can do is travel with the team, keep his fitness going and have those physios around him,” Wright said on 18 September.

Related Article

He also suggested that the 28-year-old might be fit and ready to be parachuted into the squad at the back end of the tournament.

Archer – classified as a “travelling reserve by Wright – didn’t travel out to India until the week of the fourth game against South Africa. He spent four days in Mumbai and flew home hours after England’s record ODI defeat at the Wankhede Stadium. Archer is also contracted by Mumbai Indians. Make of that what you will.

But the mixed messages over his potential participation in the tournament were symptomatic of the jumbled thinking that has been England’s downfall in India.

Thinking isn’t the only thing that has been jumbled. For the first three games the lettering and numbers on the players’ shirts did not match. This was, said England, a “printing error” by a third party. After a series of mismatches in this tournament it is an apt metaphor for a campaign that has, in hindsight, been doomed from the very start.