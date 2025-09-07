Why are Ferrari using special livery at the Italian Grand Prix?
Thousands of passionate red-clad tifosi will pack out the grandstands at the iconic ‘Temple of Speed’, which always makes for one of the most memorable sights of any Formula 1 season.
Before that, Fernando Alonso had been the last Ferrari driver to triumph at Monza in 2010, while it has been almost two full decades now since Kimi Raikkonen won their last drivers’ title in 2007. The Scuderia have not been constructors’ champions since 2008, meanwhile.
It meant that they left the Netherlands pointless in the first race after the summer break, with Ferrari currently sitting second in the team standings behind runaway leaders McLaren, just 12 points ahead of Mercedes with nine races to go this season.
However, there was an encouraging start to practice on Friday as Hamilton and Leclerc – who are sixth and fifth respectively in the drivers’ title race – led a surprise early one-two, eventually qualifying fifth and fourth, though the Briton will start down in 10th on the grid in his first taste of Monza as a Ferrari driver after being handed a five-place penalty from Zandvoort for a yellow-flag infringement.
Why are Ferrari using special livery at Italian Grand Prix?
Though they are unlikely to be celebrating a second successive home race victory, there is still plenty to celebrate for Ferrari at Monza.
The Scuderia are paying tribute to the late, great Niki Lauda, marking 50 years since he won his first F1 world title for the team in 1975.
The Ferrari drivers and team are all wearing special Puma kits this weekend adorned with the old Ferrari logo, with Leclerc and Hamilton also sporting specially-designed race suits, helmets and shoes.
Their SF-25 cars will also feature a special one-off livery that pays homage to the legendary 312 T driven by Lauda half-a-century ago, including a new shade of red, white longitudinal stripes and classic race numbers.
Other changes include the font for both drivers’ names, plus metallic silver rear wings, white engine covers and specially-designed wheel rims.
