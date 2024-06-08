18
5
15
30
22
1
46
29
13
37
11
10
16
14
44
2
40
35
31
48
39
49
34
3
23
9
25
24
32
26
33
38
8
4
43
20
Why is the Rugby League Challenge Cup final kicking-off at 3.07pm today?

Why is the Rugby League Challenge Cup final kicking-off at 3.07pm today?

2024-06-08Last Updated: 2024-06-08
341 1 minute read

Today’s Rugby League Challenge Cup final between Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves will have a slightly unusual kick-off time.

It is set to be a scintillating showdown at Wembley as the two teams meet for this time in the final since 1990.


Source link

2024-06-08Last Updated: 2024-06-08
341 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Mikel Arteta denies Sergio Conceicao claim that Arsenal boss 'insulted his family' during heated Porto clash

Mikel Arteta denies Sergio Conceicao claim that Arsenal boss 'insulted his family' during heated Porto clash

2024-03-13
Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

2023-08-03
Ipswich Town’s big gamble has paid off

Ipswich Town’s big gamble has paid off

2023-08-02
Chelsea transfer news: Brazilian wonderkid confirms Gabriel Moscardo transfer bid 'amid Arsenal interest'

Chelsea transfer news: Brazilian wonderkid confirms Gabriel Moscardo transfer bid 'amid Arsenal interest'

2023-11-11
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo