Why Bryan Mbeumo’s move to Man Utd has stalled

Manchester United’s move for Bryan Mbeumo appears to have stalled, with the Red Devils yet to match Brentford’s valuation.

Despite talk of a deal being struck in June when Mbeumo informed Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur that he only wanted to move to Old Trafford, there is a considerable premium being attached to the valuation of Premier League performers this summer and it is now clear that Manchester United have a choice: pay it or miss out on the 25 year old.

The i Paper understands that Joao Pedro’s £60m move to Chelsea and Newcastle’s £55m offer for Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga have only served to strengthen the resolve of the Bees to demand well in excess of £60m for the forward up front.

Pedro and Elanga are fine players but Mbeumo’s body of work – he has 38 top-flight goals across three seasons – means he is worth significantly more in Brentford’s eyes.

A second offer of £55m with £7.5m of add-ons was rejected over a week ago and while there has been some dialogue between the two clubs in the meantime, there has been no third bid yet.

Mbeumo has scored 65 goals in over 200 appearances for the Bees (Photo: Getty)

That could come but sources suggest a deal “is not imminent”.

While the initial feeling was that Brentford wanted Manchester United to match the £62.5m they spent on Matheus Cunha, they actually want more for a player who scored 20 goals and collected seven assists last season.

Mbeumo has only a year left on his existing contract but Brentford have an option to trigger another 12 months.

Whether Manchester United believe they can wait a year and get him for less is unclear but there is no appetite to cash in on the player and Mbeumo will stay a part of Keith Andrews’ squad unless their valuation is met.

For his part Mbeumo has made it clear that he only wants to move to Old Trafford, which has effectively cut Newcastle and Tottenham out of the picture.

There has been talk of Spurs – now managed by Thomas Frank – making a bid but with the player seemingly determined to move to Manchester, they are now looking at alternatives.

Questions could be asked of the approach of Manchester United’s new transfer committee over the pursuit of one of their top targets, with Mbeumo signposting his intentions so early heaping pressure on them to conclude a deal.

When news of Mbeumo’s preference emerged a month ago, there had been no club-to-club contact between Brentford and Manchester United, putting the latter on the back foot in their bid to sign the Cameroon forward.

Subsequent dialogue has seen two bids lodged, neither of which comes close to the valuation on the player.

While they have not walked away from talks yet – and seemingly have no intention of doing that – it looks inevitable that the saga will drag on unless their bid is increased significantly.

Manchester United struck early with a move for Cunha but face a complicated summer of player trading, with Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Tyrell Malacia and Jadon Sancho all set to leave.

If the club can negotiate exits for all five, their hand in the transfer market will be considerably strengthened.

But prices for the most in-demand domestic talents are unlikely to come down anytime soon.