Why is Southampton vs Arsenal not on TV in the UK today?
The curtain drops on another Premier League season this afternoon, but Arsenal fans will want to think twice before reaching for the TV remote.
A huge 1-0 win over Newcastle last time out secured another top-two finish for the Gunners, along with a return to the Champions League.
Both achievements seemed almost guaranteed for much of the season, even as Arsenal’s title challenge faded earlier than expected, but were only confirmed in their penultimate game.
It means today’s trip to the south coast to take on Southampton is a dead rubber, which the five teams below Arsenal fighting for their own seat at Europe’s top table.
So, Arsenal fans hoping to tune into the final game of the season will have to look at other means…
Arsenal’s final-day action was not picked for television coverage in the UK, which saw Sky Sports get two matches and TNT Sport pick one.
Sky Sports, with their first two picks, will show champions Liverpool sign off for the season at home to Crystal Palace before finally being able to lift the Premier League trophy in front of a packed Anfield.
Sky Sports will also show Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea, two clubs hoping to qualify for the Champions League. Both teams have to win to stand a chance, with Newcastle, Manchester City and Aston Villa also firmly in the fight to finish in the top five. It is the most eye-catching game of the final round.
Talking of Villa, TNT Sports will show them take on Manchester United at Old Trafford, looking for a win to have any hope of returning to the Champions League. United will be licking their considerable wounds after losing the Europa League final to Tottenham.
