Sarina Wiegman makes England admission after Lionesses beat Scotland in the Nations League

arina Wiegman admitted her players “struggled with decision-making” at key moments during the Lionesses’ 2-1 victory over Scotland at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light.

Headed goals from Lucy Bronze and Lauren Hemp gave England an opening-day win in the inaugural edition of the Nations League, but Scotland scored with the last kick of the first half and caused England real problems throughout the second period.


