England manager Sarina Wiegman lined up to lead Team GB into 2024 Olympic Games

Wiegman has enjoyed unprecedented success while in charge of the Lionesses, winning the European Championships in the summer of 2022 before leading them to the World Cup final last month.

There are two places open to European sides alongside hosts France and qualification will come through the inaugural UEFA Women’s Nations League that starts this week and runs through until February.

England are nominated as the home nation with eligibility to qualify for a spot but would first need to win their Nations League group, also containing Belgium, Netherlands and Scotland.

Should Team GB qualify, players from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland would be eligible for selection.

“My full focus is on the Nations League campaign, but I would of course be very excited if the chance came to lead Team GB next summer,” said Wiegman.

“It would be an honour. There is still a long way to go, and I prefer to only focus on what we know for sure right now. We have to be at our best in the Nations League, where we will face three very strong teams in our group. We have full respect for all our opponents, as they will be doing all they can to win too.

“The Olympics Games is such a special sporting event and, for women’s football, one of the biggest stages to play. That is the goal, but we know it cannot happen if we don’t do our job in the Nations League. Until that is complete, it would not be right to talk any more about Team GB including speculation about players and any early preparations.”