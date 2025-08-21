Arsenal FC: Will Eberechi Eze be cup-tied for Champions League if he plays in Conference League?
Standard Sport unpacks the relevant regulations…
Will Eze be cup-tied for Champions League if Crystal Palace play him tonight?
Eze’s expected appearance in Fredrikstad, but this will not affect a future Champions League campaign with Arsenal, should he sign.
UEFA regulations allow a player to represent more than one club per season in their competitions, but only under certain circumstances.
A player who appears in any qualifying or play-off round for any of UEFA’s top three competitions may then represent a different side from the league phase of another European competition.
Therefore, as Crystal Palace’s clash with Fredrikstad is a play-off, Eze will be eligible to represent another side from the league phase of the Champions League, Europa League, or Conference League.
Should he appear for Crystal Palace in the Conference League league phase, though, he would be unable to contest a European tie for another side in the 2025-26 season.
