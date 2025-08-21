46
Arsenal FC: Will Eberechi Eze be cup-tied for Champions League if he plays in Conference League?

2025-08-21Last Updated: 2025-08-21
335 1 minute read

“They are committed to the team. The player gives 100 per cent because he is under contract. We don’t have to say thank you every day, he is getting a few pounds every week.”

Standard Sport unpacks the relevant regulations…

Will Eze be cup-tied for Champions League if Crystal Palace play him tonight?

Eze’s expected appearance in Fredrikstad, but this will not affect a future Champions League campaign with Arsenal, should he sign.

UEFA regulations allow a player to represent more than one club per season in their competitions, but only under certain circumstances.

A player who appears in any qualifying or play-off round for any of UEFA’s top three competitions may then represent a different side from the league phase of another European competition.


