49
3
46
43
8
34
4
24
35
26
18
22
39
23
37
30
20
48
40
31
25
16
44
1
14
5
38
15
11
2
10
33
13
29
32
9
Will Kylian Mbappe play against Barcelona? Injury latest on Real Madrid star before Copa del Rey final

Will Kylian Mbappe play against Barcelona? Injury latest on Real Madrid star before Copa del Rey final

2025-04-22Last Updated: 2025-04-22
352 3 minutes read

The France superstar has quickly and inevitably become indispensable to Los Blancos since joining on a high-profile free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain last summer, topping their scoring charts with 32 goals in 49 appearances so far across all competitions.

However, Mbappe has dealt with injury issues during his first campaign in the Spanish capital and provided a new scare last week when he limped off late on in Real Madrid’s 2-1 second-leg defeat by Arsenal in the Champions League quarter-finals at the Bernabeu.

The 26-year-old went down in pain clutching his right ankle after making an attempted tackle on Gunners midfielder Declan Rice, whose early challenge on Mbappe led to a penalty award that was then overturned on review, receiving treatment on the pitch before being replaced 15 minutes from time by Brahim Diaz.

That provoked fears that Mbappe’s availability for a huge Copa del Rey final clash with Barcelona in Seville on April 26 could be in jeopardy, after he had already avoided a potential suspension for that game. Here’s the latest on Mbappe’s injury ahead of a high-stakes Clasico tussle this weekend.

Will Kylian Mbappe play against Barcelona?

The second-leg defeat by Arsenal – which saw the shocked Champions League holders ousted 5-1 on aggregate in the last eight to heap pressure on under-fire manager Carlo Ancelotti – was not followed by an immediate official update on Mbappe, though there were reports in the Spanish press that he had suffered an ankle sprain and was not thought to be in danger of missing the Copa del Rey final, pending further assessment.

Matters were complicated by Mbappe being suspended anyway for Sunday night’s dramatic last-gasp 1-0 LaLiga home win over Athletic Club that kept Real Madrid within four points of leaders Barca in a thrilling title race with six matches left to play, having been handed a one-match suspension following his reckless challenge on Antonio Blanco during the first half of a hard-fought victory away at Alaves the weekend prior.

An initial yellow card for that tackle was quickly upgraded to red following a VAR review. A maximum three-match ban for violent conduct would have seen Mbappe miss the final against Barcelona, but it was decided by the Spanish Football Federation’s (RFEF) disciplinary committee that the challenge warranted the minimum one-game suspension.

Mbappe will not play against Getafe in LaLiga, having been suspended for the late 1-0 win over Athletic Club

REUTERS

Mbappe, along with team-mate Antonio Rudiger, was also handed a one-match suspended ban and fined by Uefa earlier this month after an investigation into the conduct of four Real Madrid players as they celebrated a dramatic penalty shootout win over rivals Atletico in the Champions League last 16 in March.


Source link

2025-04-22Last Updated: 2025-04-22
352 3 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Mohammed Kudus’ agent reveals ‘ridiculous’ Chelsea offer wrecked transfer despite personal terms agreement

Mohammed Kudus’ agent reveals ‘ridiculous’ Chelsea offer wrecked transfer despite personal terms agreement

2023-10-19
Moeen Ali tells England to ditch old players and ‘start again’ with exciting youngsters

Moeen Ali tells England to ditch old players and ‘start again’ with exciting youngsters

2023-11-05
Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea agree £45m Palmer deal; Spurs miss out on Ansu Fati; Man United and Arsenal latest

Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea agree £45m Palmer deal; Spurs miss out on Ansu Fati; Man United and Arsenal latest

2023-08-30
Ex-Hatter is sacked as manager of Shrewsbury Town after less than a year in charge

Ex-Hatter is sacked as manager of Shrewsbury Town after less than a year in charge

2024-01-23
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo