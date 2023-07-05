Wimbledon 2023 LIVE: Iga Swiatek vs Sara Sorribes Tormo latest score and updates before Novak Djokovic

Iga Swiatek continues her Wimbledon campaign this afternoon as she faces Sara Sorribes Tormo on Centre Court. The world number one wasted little time in breezing through her opening match on Monday, dropping just four games in a routine win over Zhu Lin.

There is plenty of talk about how comfortable Swiatek is on grass, but she reached the semi-finals of the Bad Homburg Open last week before withdrawing and looked at ease in the first round. A fourth-round exit is her best Wimbledon result as it stands, but it would be a big shock if that was not improved on over the next ten days.

Britain’s Jodie Burrage is in action first up on Centre, taking on 11th seed Daria Kasatkina, while Novak Djokovic follows Swiatek as the defending champion goes up against Australia’s Jordan Thompson. Follow all the action from Centre Court with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!