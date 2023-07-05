Wimbledon 2023 LIVE: Iga Swiatek vs Sara Sorribes Tormo latest score and updates before Novak Djokovic

Iga Swiatek continues her Wimbledon campaign this afternoon as she faces Sara Sorribes Tormo on Centre Court. The world number one wasted little time in breezing through her opening match on Monday, dropping just four games in a routine win over Zhu Lin.
There is plenty of talk about how comfortable Swiatek is on grass, but she reached the semi-finals of the Bad Homburg Open last week before withdrawing and looked at ease in the first round. A fourth-round exit is her best Wimbledon result as it stands, but it would be a big shock if that was not improved on over the next ten days.
Britain’s Jodie Burrage is in action first up on Centre, taking on 11th seed Daria Kasatkina, while Novak Djokovic follows Swiatek as the defending champion goes up against Australia’s Jordan Thompson. Follow all the action from Centre Court with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!
Live updates
Here we go…
We’re going to have some actual tennis.
Kasatkina and Burrage are out on Centre, Medvedev and Fery will shortly be striding out on Court One.
Now we just need it to stay dry and we’ll be set for a great afternoon.
More roof drama…
The roof on both Centre Court and Court 1 is now being opened. Organisers confident that there will be no more rain.
Play expected to get underway in the next 20 minutes or so, assuming it stays dry. Has certainly brightened up in the last five minutes.
Delay on Court One
Of course there is.
The roof was briefly opened on Court One, which pushed back the start time of this match, and while that was happening it starting rain again. Not sure that was a particularly brilliant decision.
So now there’s not much happening – Medvedev and Fery should be out shortly. Should be.
Play suspended across outside courts
Here we go again.
We managed an hour of play on the outside courts yesterday – less than half that today and it’s started raining again.
Players are off, covers are on, umbrellas are up and this tournament is going to go on until October at this rate.
Schedule for show courts
The action gets underway on Centre Court in about half an hour, with British hope Jodie Burrage taking on the 11th seed Daria Kasatkina.
On Court 1, the players will be out very shortly. Third seed Medvedev up against another Brit on Arthur Fery.
Centre Court
Kasatkina vs Burrage
Swiatek vs Sorribes Tormo
Thompson vs Djokovic
Court 1
Medvedev vs Fery
Watson vs Krejcikova
Sinner vs Schwartzman
Standard Sport prediction
Swiatek will continue to face questions over how comfortable she is on grass until she produces a deep Wimbledon run, but the current signs are pretty positive.
She looked good at the Bad Homburg Open before retiring and breezed through her first-round match on Monday – the world number one should be far too good this afternoon.
Swiatek in straight sets.
How to watch Swiatek vs Sorribes Tormo
TV channel and live stream: BBC One’s coverage of Wimbledon gets underway at 1:45pm BST this afternoon, with Swiatek vs Sara Sorribes Tormo taking centre stage. BBC iPlayer has full coverage from across the courts.
Live blog: Or you can follow all the action right here with us!
Good afternoon!
Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Iga Swiatek vs Sara Sorribes Tormo!
It’s the third day of action at Wimbledon, and the rain has finally cleared after yet another delayed start. Fair to say we’re very much behind schedule with the tournament.
No such problems for Swiatek though, who will take to Centre Court later this afternoon regardless of the weather.
We’ll have all the latest build-up and updates from around the courts, before full coverage of Swiatek’s match which should come at around 3:30pm BST. Stay with us!
