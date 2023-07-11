Wimbledon order of play: Carlos Alcaraz in action after Ons Jabeur vs Elena Rybakina

The world no1 faces no6 seed Holger Rune on Centre Court, after no6 women’s seed Ons Jabeur faces off against Elena Rybakina.

Arguably the more intriguing game is on Court 1 at the same time as American Christopher Eubanks aims to extend his unexpected run when he battles no3 seed Daniil Medvedev.

Earlier on the same court, no2 seed Aryna Sabalenka faces off against Madison Keys with all the key action on the show courts.

Wimbledon day 10 schedule | Order of play for Wednesday, July 12, 2023

All times BST, from 11am unless stated. Seeds in brackets.

Centre Court (1.30pm)

Ons Jabeur (6) vs Elena Rybakina

Carlos Alcaraz (1) vs Holger Rune (6)

Court 1 (1pm)

Madison Keys (25) vs Aryna Sabalenka (2)

Daniil Medvedev (3) vs Christopher Eubanks

