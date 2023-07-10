Wimbledon order of play: Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz resumes with Carlos Alcaraz back on Centre Court

The world’s most famous tennis tournament continues to offer up drama and Elena Rybakina is another big name in action.
There is also the conclusion of Novak Djokovic’s fourth-round match against Hubert Hurkacz, which was halted after two sets due to the Wimbledon curfew.
Here’s how day eight looks in SW19…
Wimbledon day seven schedule | Order of play for Sunday, July 9, 2023
All times BST, from 11am unless stated. Seeds in brackets.
Centre Court (from 1.30pm)
- Beatriz Haddad Maia (13) vs Elena Rybakina (3)
- Novak Djokovic leads Hubert Hurkacz (7-6 7-6)
- Ons Jabeur (6) vs Petra Kvitova (9)
- Carlos Alcaraz (1) vs Matteo Berrettini
Court One (from 1pm)
- Daniil Medvedev (3) vs Jiri Lehecka
- Ekaterina Alexandrova (21) vs Aryna Sabalenka (2)
- Grigor Dimitrov (21) vs Holger Rune (6)
Court Two (from 11am)
- Madison Keys vs Mirra Andreeva
- Christopher Eubanks vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (5)
