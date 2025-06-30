3
29
44
31
9
16
40
46
26
43
18
2
1
38
4
32
35
11
10
39
48
37
25
20
23
15
13
14
24
22
5
30
8
49
34
33
Wimbledon 2025 LIVE: Alcaraz vs Fognini latest score and updates from Centre Court

Wimbledon 2025 LIVE: Alcaraz vs Fognini latest score and updates from Centre Court

2025-06-30Last Updated: 2025-06-30
353 Less than a minute


Alcaraz is looking to win Wimbledon for a third time, having successfully defended his crown against Novak Djokovic last year. Only four players have managed a SW19 three-peat – Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras, Roger Federer and Djokovic – in the Open era, and Alcaraz comes to town in superb form. An 18th-straight victory last week secured another Queen’s title, which followed up successes in Rome and, memorably, at the French Open.


Source link

2025-06-30Last Updated: 2025-06-30
353 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Catterall vs Prograis LIVE! Boxing fight stream, latest updates and undercard results

Catterall vs Prograis LIVE! Boxing fight stream, latest updates and undercard results

2024-10-26
Hatters quartet could return to face Blades as Bloomfield hints at making changes to his Luton XI

Hatters quartet could return to face Blades as Bloomfield hints at making changes to his Luton XI

2025-02-14
Liverpool, Aston Villa and West Ham win in Europe as Brighton snatch late draw

Liverpool, Aston Villa and West Ham win in Europe as Brighton snatch late draw

2023-10-05
England vs Slovakia: Three Lions must contain Stanislav Lobotka threat in Euro 2024 showdown

England vs Slovakia: Three Lions must contain Stanislav Lobotka threat in Euro 2024 showdown

2024-06-27
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo