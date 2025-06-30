Wimbledon 2025 LIVE: Alcaraz vs Fognini latest score and updates from Centre Court

Alcaraz is looking to win Wimbledon for a third time, having successfully defended his crown against Novak Djokovic last year. Only four players have managed a SW19 three-peat – Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras, Roger Federer and Djokovic – in the Open era, and Alcaraz comes to town in superb form. An 18th-straight victory last week secured another Queen’s title, which followed up successes in Rome and, memorably, at the French Open.