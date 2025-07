No13 seed Anisimova, a 23-year-old from the USA, is in her first Grand Slam final, and takes on the former world No1 in Swiatek, who has four French Open titles to her name but previously struggled to replicate that form on grass having never been past the quarter-finals at Wimbledon until this year. A 6-2 6-0 win over Belinda Bencic in the semi-finals suggests it could be her year.