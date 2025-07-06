Wimbledon 2025 LIVE: Carlos Alcaraz vs Andrey Rublev latest score and updates

Standing between Alcaraz and another place in the quarter-finals is Rublev, the Russian who reached the last eight at Wimbledon in 2023 and has beaten Laslo Djere, Lloyd Harris and Adrian Mannarino to get through to round four. Alcaraz leads the head to head 2-1, but did lose to today’s opponent on home soil in the quarter-finals in Madrid last year. Follow Alcaraz vs Rublev live below, with expert analysis from Standard Sport’s Matt Verri on Centre Court.