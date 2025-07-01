32
1
5
2
14
26
8
15
22
35
13
18
24
38
9
39
11
30
4
33
46
34
10
37
40
44
23
3
43
25
16
48
20
49
31
29
Wimbledon 2025 LIVE: Jack Draper vs Sebastian Baez latest score and updates

Wimbledon 2025 LIVE: Jack Draper vs Sebastian Baez latest score and updates

2025-07-01Last Updated: 2025-07-01
350 Less than a minute


The draw, though, has not been kind. Should Draper get past world number 38 Baez, he could face former Wimbledon finalist Marin Cilic in round two, though the situation has improved somewhat after Alexander Bublik’s surprise first-round defeat. Potential heavyweight showdowns against Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz loom in the second week. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!


Source link

2025-07-01Last Updated: 2025-07-01
350 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Europa League draw LIVE! West Ham, Liverpool and Brighton learn group stage opponents

Europa League draw LIVE! West Ham, Liverpool and Brighton learn group stage opponents

2023-09-01
Arsenal XI vs PSG: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Champions League semi-final today

Arsenal XI vs PSG: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Champions League semi-final today

2025-04-29
Time to trust Kai Havertz with leading role in rare chance to get Arsenal forward firing

Time to trust Kai Havertz with leading role in rare chance to get Arsenal forward firing

2023-09-26
Manchester United vs Tottenham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Manchester United vs Tottenham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

2024-09-29
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo