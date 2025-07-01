Wimbledon 2025 LIVE: Jack Draper vs Sebastian Baez latest score and updates

The draw, though, has not been kind. Should Draper get past world number 38 Baez, he could face former Wimbledon finalist Marin Cilic in round two, though the situation has improved somewhat after Alexander Bublik’s surprise first-round defeat. Potential heavyweight showdowns against Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz loom in the second week. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!