Now the world No4 faces a potentially tough test back on No1 Court against veteran Cilic, the 2014 US Open winner who reached the final at Wimbledon in 2017, losing to Roger Federer in straight sets. The Croatian, 36, recently provided a reminder of his enduring grass-court abilities by defeating Shintaro Mochizuki to win the Nottingham Open, breaking one of Andy Murray’s long-held records in the process.