Wimbledon 2025 LIVE: Sonay Kartal vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova latest score and updates

Not since Johanna Konta in 2019 has a British woman reached the last eight at Wimbledon and Kartal now faces the experienced Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, the former French Open finalist who sits three places below her in the rankings and is hoping to match her best run at this tournament from 2016 having already defeated Ajla Tomljanovic, Ashlyn Krueger and then four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka. Follow Kartal vs Pavlyuchenkova live below, with Standard Sport’s Matt Verri at Wimbledon.