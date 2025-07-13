Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz LIVE: Wimbledon 2025 men’s singles final latest score and updates
Sinner will be desperate for revenge after his heartbreak in Paris. The world number one was in ruthless mood in the semi-finals on Friday, dropping just ten games as he swatted aside Novak Djokovic, and aside from the fortune of progressing when Grigor Dimitrov retired from their last-16 match, Sinner has been in imperious form. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!
Source link