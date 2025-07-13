46
4
39
38
32
9
2
24
5
29
34
33
1
40
44
30
37
15
22
8
43
23
13
48
49
25
31
18
11
14
26
10
35
3
20
16
Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz LIVE: Wimbledon 2025 men’s singles final latest score and updates

Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz LIVE: Wimbledon 2025 men’s singles final latest score and updates

2025-07-13Last Updated: 2025-07-13
336 Less than a minute


Sinner will be desperate for revenge after his heartbreak in Paris. The world number one was in ruthless mood in the semi-finals on Friday, dropping just ten games as he swatted aside Novak Djokovic, and aside from the fortune of progressing when Grigor Dimitrov retired from their last-16 match, Sinner has been in imperious form. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!


Source link

2025-07-13Last Updated: 2025-07-13
336 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Hatters reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Norwich's former Newcastle United keeper Krul

Hatters reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Norwich's former Newcastle United keeper Krul

2023-08-14
Jimmy Wilde – The Tylorstown Terror

Jimmy Wilde – The Tylorstown Terror

2021-04-02
Luton Town defender announces his exit from Kenilworth Road on social media

Luton Town defender announces his exit from Kenilworth Road on social media

2024-07-09
Fans warned that balloons, selfie sticks and videos are banned at Euro 2024

Fans warned that balloons, selfie sticks and videos are banned at Euro 2024

2024-06-13
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo