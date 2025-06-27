49
Wimbledon 2025 men’s draw in full as Jack Draper discovers fate

Jack Draper could hardly have been given a tougher draw as he discovered his Wimbledon fate for 2025.

The British men’s no1 was able to avoid Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz – the current world no1 and no2 respectively – until the semi-finals thanks to his high seeding of fourth, but he was not safe against some of tennis’ other big names.

Draper will face Sebastian Baez, the unseeded Argentine, in his opener, but could then play veteran Croatian Marin Cilic in the second round. Cilic reached the final back in 2017, and is a two-time Queen’s Club winner.

As for Draper’s compatriots, wildcard George Loffhagen has been placed in Sinner’s quarter of the draw, but will play Pablo Martinez in round one before a potential second-round encounter with 27th seed Denis Shapovalov.

Johannus Monday, another British wildcard, plays 13th seed and former Queen’s champion Tommy Paul, while Jack Pinnington Jones takes on Tomas Etcheverry, with Flavio Cobolli and Jakub Mensik the seeds either side of him.

There is an all-British affair as Dan Evans and Jay Clarke face off, with the winner potentially getting a crack at Novak Djokovic, who takes on Alexandre Muller in his opening match.

Arthur Fery will play 20th seed Alexei Popyrin, and Billy Harris is drawn against the big-hitting Hubert Hurkacz.

Henry Searle, the Wimbledon boys’ champion back in 2023, takes on American Ethan Quinn, with the winner of that match potentially facing 2021 finalist Matteo Berrettini in round two.

There is an intriguing clash between Joao Fonseca, who Searle beat en route to the boys’ title, and Jacob Fearnley in Holger Rune’s corner of the bracket.

Raring to go: Jack Draper

Ben Whitley/PA Wire

Oliver Crawford and Cam Norrie could meet in an all-British second-round tie should the pair get past Mattia Bellucci and Roberto Bautista Agut respectively. Draper’s Queen’s Club nemesis Jiri Lehecka and Frances Tiafoe flank them as seeds.


