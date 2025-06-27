Wimbledon 2025 men’s draw in full as Jack Draper discovers fate
Jack Draper could hardly have been given a tougher draw as he discovered his Wimbledon fate for 2025.
The British men’s no1 was able to avoid Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz – the current world no1 and no2 respectively – until the semi-finals thanks to his high seeding of fourth, but he was not safe against some of tennis’ other big names.
Draper will face Sebastian Baez, the unseeded Argentine, in his opener, but could then play veteran Croatian Marin Cilic in the second round. Cilic reached the final back in 2017, and is a two-time Queen’s Club winner.
As for Draper’s compatriots, wildcard George Loffhagen has been placed in Sinner’s quarter of the draw, but will play Pablo Martinez in round one before a potential second-round encounter with 27th seed Denis Shapovalov.
Johannus Monday, another British wildcard, plays 13th seed and former Queen’s champion Tommy Paul, while Jack Pinnington Jones takes on Tomas Etcheverry, with Flavio Cobolli and Jakub Mensik the seeds either side of him.
There is an all-British affair as Dan Evans and Jay Clarke face off, with the winner potentially getting a crack at Novak Djokovic, who takes on Alexandre Muller in his opening match.
Arthur Fery will play 20th seed Alexei Popyrin, and Billy Harris is drawn against the big-hitting Hubert Hurkacz.
Henry Searle, the Wimbledon boys’ champion back in 2023, takes on American Ethan Quinn, with the winner of that match potentially facing 2021 finalist Matteo Berrettini in round two.
There is an intriguing clash between Joao Fonseca, who Searle beat en route to the boys’ title, and Jacob Fearnley in Holger Rune’s corner of the bracket.
Oliver Crawford and Cam Norrie could meet in an all-British second-round tie should the pair get past Mattia Bellucci and Roberto Bautista Agut respectively. Draper’s Queen’s Club nemesis Jiri Lehecka and Frances Tiafoe flank them as seeds.
21-year-old Oliver Tarvet, the British qualifier, will play another fresh out of Roehampton, Leandro Riedi, of Switzerland, with the victor earning a second-round meeting with either Alcaraz, the defending champion, or the maverick Italian Fabio Fognini.
Top seed Sinner, who is out to win a maiden Wimbledon crown, takes on compatriot Luca Nardi in round one.
The main draw kicks off on Monday, June 30, with the bottom half of the men’s draw taking the spotlight, and Alcaraz will take to Centre Court to open the day’s proceedings.
Wimbledon 2025 men’s singles draw in full
Jannik Sinner vs Luca Nardi
Tseng Chun-Hsin vs Aleksandar Vukic
Pablo Martinez vs George Loffhagen
Mariano Navone vs Denis Shapovalov
Grigor Dimitrov vs Yoshihito Nishioka
Francisco Comesana vs Corentin Moutet
Sebastian Ofner vs Hamad Medjedovic
Johannus Monday vs Tommy Paul
Rinky Hijikata vs David Goffin
Alexander Kovacevic vs Marton Fucsovics
Gael Monfils vs Ugo Humbert
Brandon Nakashima vs Yunchaokete Bu
Alexander Shevchenko vs Reilly Opelka
Joao Faria vs Lorenzo Sonego
Lorenzo Musetti vs Nikoloz Basilashvili
Jack Draper vs Sebastian Baez
Raphael Collignon vs Marin Cilic
James McCabe vs Fabian Marozsan
Jaume Munar vs Alexander Bublik
Flavio Cobolli vs Beibit Zhukayev
Tomas Etechverry vs Jack Pinnington Jones
Marcus Giron vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli
Hugo Gaston vs Jakub Mensik
Alex de Minaur vs Roberto Carballes Baena
Arthur Cazaux vs Adam Walton
Quentin Halys vs August Holmgren
Damir Dzumhur vs Tomas Machac
Alex Michelsen vs Miomir Kecmanovic
Jesper de Jong vs Christopher Eubanks
Alexandre Muller vs Novak Djokovic
Taylor Fritz vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
Gabriel Diallo vs Daniel Altmaier
Matteo Arnaldi vs Botic van de Zandschlup
Brandon Holt vs Alejandro Davidoch Fokina
Alexei Popyrin vs Arthur Fery
Luciano Darderi vs Roman Safiullin
Vit Kopriva vs Jordan Thompson
Benjamin Bonzi vs Daniil Medvedev
Nuno Borges vs Francisco Cerundolo
Billy Harris vs Hubert Hurkacz
Shintaro Mochizuki vs Giulio Zeppieri
Mackenzie McDonald vs Karen Khachanov
Matteo Berrettini vs Kamil Majchrzak
Ethan Quinn vs Henry Searle
Pablo Carreno Busta vs Chris Rodesch
Alexander Zverev vs Arthur Rinderknech
Holger Rune vs Nicolas Jarry
Learner Tien vs Nishesh Basavareddy
Jacob Fearnley vs Joao Fonseca
Jenson Brooksby vs Talon Griekspoor
Jiri Lehecka vs Hugo Dellien
Mattia Bellucci vs Oliver Crawford
Cameron Norrie vs Roberto Bautista Agut
Elmer Moller vs Frances Tiafoe
Andrey Rublev vs Laslo Djere
Zizou Bergs vs Lloyd Harris
Adrian Mannarino vs Christopher O’Connell
Valentin Royer vs Stefanos Tsitsipas
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs James Duckworth
Jan-Lennard Struff vs Filip Misolic
Oliver Tarvet vs Leandro Riedi
Carlos Alcaraz vs Fabio Fognini
