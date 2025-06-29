Prize money, BBC presenters, full schedule and top contenders
For many it signals the start of the British summer, and while fans will find hundreds of excuses to tune into Wimbledon over the coming fortnight, for the players there are three million reasons to compete.
The Wimbledon prize money is up to a staggering £3m for singles champions, an 11 per cent rise on last year, while there is a tidy £66,000 pay day for those competing in the first round alone.
That will certainly help the strong British contingent, with the singles featuring the most amount of Britons since 1984: 23 in total, including a handful of promising teenagers.
Here we bring you everything you need to know about the tournament, including the full prize money breakdown, the BBC line-up, the top contenders and why there are no line judges.
Key Wimbledon dates
Wimbledon starts on Monday 30 June and runs until Sunday 13 July. The opening two days are solely for the men’s and women’s singles before the doubles starts on Wednesday 2 July.
Scroll down to the bottom of this article for the full day-by-day schedule, including when each round is played in the singles, doubles, wheelchair and junior events.
BBC’s Wimbledon schedule
Wimbledon’s coverage starts at 10.30am on BBC Two on Monday 30 June and runs until 7pm. Coverage on BBC One is scheduled for 2-6pm and then 7-10pm (they are likely to run into the BBC News at Ten if a big match is on).
Today at Wimbledon will be available on BBC iPlayer from 9pm during the first week and 8pm the second week. It will not be on BBC Two until 11.55pm on the opening day, and 11pm on day two, 11.30pm on day three.
With start times varying for both the day’s coverage and Today at Wimbledon, the BBC TV guide can keep you up to date, while the action will be available across the entire fortnight on BBC iPlayer.
Who is on BBC’s Wimbledon line-up?
Clare Balding and Isa Guha will lead the BBC’s daily Wimbledon coverage across BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. Qasa Alom will host Today at Wimbledon.
The trio will be joined across the fortnight by tennis legends including grand slam champions John McEnroe, Martina Navratilova, Billie Jean King, Pat Cash and Tracy Austin, while familiar British faces include Tim Henman and Annabel Croft.
BBC Radio 5 Live’s coverage will be presented by Gigi Salmon, Clare McDonnell and Steve Crossman.
They will be joined by former Wimbledon champions Cash and Marion Bartoli, as well as Croft, Henman, Kim Clijsters, Laura Robson, Naomi Broady, Mark Woodforde, Jeff Tarango, Leon Smith, Coco Vandeweghe, Greg Rusedski and Daniela Hantuchova.
Will Andy Murray be a BBC pundit?
There had been rumours Andy Murray may feature on the BBC’s team for his first Wimbledon since retiring, but he was not named in the line-up announced on 24 June.
The two-time champion could yet make a guest appearance having been at Queen’s recently, but he told the Guardian this week he has no plans to attend Wimbledon, remarking: “I don’t have any plans to go. I’m not working there. I don’t go to watch tennis as a fan. But if one of my kids wanted to go along and watch, I obviously would take them. Or if a British player made the final I would go.”
All on you, Jack Draper…
British players in action at Wimbledon
Speaking of, Draper is among 23 Britons in singles action and heads to Wimbledon as the highest British seeding since Murray was top of the billing in 2017.
You can find our comprehensive guide to all the Brits here, including two 16-year-old debutants and a former Wimbledon juniors champion.
The Wimbledon singles contenders
Carlos Alcaraz could take some stopping in the men’s singles. The back-to-back Wimbledon champion warmed up with victory at Queen’s this month and is favourite to make it a hat-trick at SW19 ahead of world No 1 Jannik Sinner, whom he beat in the French Open final.
Novak Djokovic can never be ruled out. The 38-year-old lost the last two Wimbledon finals to Alcaraz but remains determined to win grand slam No 25.
And what of Draper? It’s possible, but he has a tricky draw and could face recent Halle champion Alexander Bublik as early as the third round.
The women’s singles is far harder to call. Reigning champion Barbora Krejcikova withdrew from Eastbourne on Thursday and even if fit few would fancy the world No 17 to defend her title.
No current top-10 player has won Wimbledon, with world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka a two-time semi-finalist and No 2 Coco Gauff yet to progress beyond the fourth round.
The field is open, therefore, and while Sabalenka heads in as favourite, 2022 champion and world No 11 Elena Rybakina is certainly a contender, likewise last year’s losing finalist and world No 4 Jasmine Paolini.
Have one eye on Mirra Andreeva, the 18-year-old who has won two WTA 1000 titles this year, while Iga Swiatek will hope to come good despite rarely enjoying the grass-court season, the five-slam winner having reached the quarters just once at Wimbledon.
Wimbledon 2025 prize money
Wimbledon singles
- Champion: £3,000,000
- Runner-up: £1,520,000
- Semi-finals: £775,000
- Quarter-finals: £400,000
- Fourth round: £240,000
- Third round: £152,000
- Second round: £99,000
- First round: £66,000
Wimbledon doubles
- Champions: £680,000
- Runners-up: £345,000
- Semi-finals: £174,000
- Quarter-finals: £87,500
- Third round: £43,750
- Second round: £26,000
- First round: £16,500
Where are the Wimbledon line judges?
After 147 years, line judges are no more at Wimbledon. They have been replaced by electronic line calling.
This Hawk-Eye technology has already been adopted by the Australian Open and US Open, with the French Open now the only grand slam still using line judges.
One former line judge spoke to The i Paper last year about the controversial change.
How to get tickets – Wimbledon queue tips
The Wimbledon ballot is now closed but the infamous queue offers tennis fans a way of attending, with show court tickets available as well as ground passes for those willing to camp overnight or get up early and head to Wimbledon Park.
The i Paper spoke to a queue expert last year, who offered tips for attending after lining up more than 300 times.
Wimbledon schedule in full
Monday 30 June
- Men’s and women’s singles first round
Tuesday 1 July
- Men’s and women’s singles first round
Wednesday 2 July
- Men’s and women’s singles second round
- Men’s and women’s doubles first round
Thursday 3 July
- Men’s and women’s singles second round
- Men’s and women’s doubles first round
Friday 4 July
- Men’s and women’s singles third round
- Men’s and women’s doubles second round
- Mixed doubles first round
Saturday 5 July
- Men’s and women’s singles third round
- Men’s and women’s doubles second round
- Mixed doubles first round
- Boys’ and girls’ singles first round (18&U)
Sunday 6 July
- Men’s and women’s singles fourth round
- Men’s and women’s doubles third round
- Mixed doubles second round
- Boys’ and girls’ singles first round (18&U)
Monday 7 July
- Men’s and women’s singles fourth round
- Men’s and women’s doubles third round
- Mixed doubles quarter-finals
- Girls’ singles second round (18&U)
- Boys’ doubles first round (18&U)
Tuesday 8 July
- Men’s and women’s singles quarter-finals
- Men’s and women’s doubles quarter-finals
- Mixed doubles semi-finals
- Men’s and women’s wheelchair singles first round
- Boys’ singles second round (18&U)
- Girls’ doubles first round (18&U)
- Invitation doubles (women’s doubles, men’s doubles, mixed doubles)
Wednesday 9 July
- Men’s and women’s singles quarter-finals
- Men’s and women’s doubles quarter-finals
- Quad wheelchair singles quarter-finals
- Men’s and women’s wheelchair doubles quarter-finals
- Boys’ and girls’ singles third round (18&U)
- Boys’ and girls’ doubles second round (18&U)
- Invitation doubles (women’s doubles, men’s doubles, mixed doubles)
Thursday 10 July
- Women’s singles semi-finals
- Men’s doubles semi-finals
- Mixed doubles final
- Men’s and women’s wheelchair singles quarter-finals
- Men’s, women’s and quad wheelchair doubles semi-finals
- Boys’ and girls’ singles quarter-finals (18&U)
- Boys’ and girls’ doubles quarter-finals (18&U)
- Boys’ and girls’ 14&U singles
- Invitation doubles (women’s doubles, men’s doubles, mixed doubles)
Friday 11 July
- Men’s singles semi-finals
- Women’s doubles semi-finals
- Men’s, women’s and quad wheelchair singles semi-finals
- Boys’ and girls’ singles semi-finals (18&U)
- Boys’ and girls’ doubles semi-finals (18&U)
- Boys’ and girls’ 14&U singles
- Invitation doubles (women’s doubles, men’s doubles, mixed doubles)
Saturday 12 July
- Men’s doubles final
- Women’s singles final
- Women’s wheelchair singles final
- Men’s and quad wheelchair doubles final
- Girls’ singles final (18&U)
- Girls’ doubles final (18&U)
- Boys’ doubles final (18&U)
- Boys’ and girls’ 14&U singles semi-finals
- Invitation doubles (women’s doubles, men’s doubles, mixed doubles)
Sunday 13 July
- Women’s doubles final
- Men’s singles final
- Men’s and quad wheelchair singles finals
- Women’s wheelchair doubles final
- Boys’ singles final (18&U)
- Boys’ and girls’ 14&U singles finals
- Invitation doubles (women’s doubles, men’s doubles, mixed doubles)