Prize money, BBC presenters, full schedule and top contenders

For many it signals the start of the British summer, and while fans will find hundreds of excuses to tune into Wimbledon over the coming fortnight, for the players there are three million reasons to compete.

The Wimbledon prize money is up to a staggering £3m for singles champions, an 11 per cent rise on last year, while there is a tidy £66,000 pay day for those competing in the first round alone.

That will certainly help the strong British contingent, with the singles featuring the most amount of Britons since 1984: 23 in total, including a handful of promising teenagers.

Here we bring you everything you need to know about the tournament, including the full prize money breakdown, the BBC line-up, the top contenders and why there are no line judges.

Key Wimbledon dates

Wimbledon starts on Monday 30 June and runs until Sunday 13 July. The opening two days are solely for the men’s and women’s singles before the doubles starts on Wednesday 2 July.

Scroll down to the bottom of this article for the full day-by-day schedule, including when each round is played in the singles, doubles, wheelchair and junior events.

Wimbledon 2025 is upon us (Photo: Getty)

BBC’s Wimbledon schedule

Wimbledon’s coverage starts at 10.30am on BBC Two on Monday 30 June and runs until 7pm. Coverage on BBC One is scheduled for 2-6pm and then 7-10pm (they are likely to run into the BBC News at Ten if a big match is on).

Today at Wimbledon will be available on BBC iPlayer from 9pm during the first week and 8pm the second week. It will not be on BBC Two until 11.55pm on the opening day, and 11pm on day two, 11.30pm on day three.

With start times varying for both the day’s coverage and Today at Wimbledon, the BBC TV guide can keep you up to date, while the action will be available across the entire fortnight on BBC iPlayer.

Who is on BBC’s Wimbledon line-up?

Isa Guha will open BBC’s coverage each day (Photo: Getty)

Clare Balding and Isa Guha will lead the BBC’s daily Wimbledon coverage across BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. Qasa Alom will host Today at Wimbledon.

The trio will be joined across the fortnight by tennis legends including grand slam champions John McEnroe, Martina Navratilova, Billie Jean King, Pat Cash and Tracy Austin, while familiar British faces include Tim Henman and Annabel Croft.

BBC Radio 5 Live’s coverage will be presented by Gigi Salmon, Clare McDonnell and Steve Crossman.

They will be joined by former Wimbledon champions Cash and Marion Bartoli, as well as Croft, Henman, Kim Clijsters, Laura Robson, Naomi Broady, Mark Woodforde, Jeff Tarango, Leon Smith, Coco Vandeweghe, Greg Rusedski and Daniela Hantuchova.

Will Andy Murray be a BBC pundit?

There had been rumours Andy Murray may feature on the BBC’s team for his first Wimbledon since retiring, but he was not named in the line-up announced on 24 June.

The two-time champion could yet make a guest appearance having been at Queen’s recently, but he told the Guardian this week he has no plans to attend Wimbledon, remarking: “I don’t have any plans to go. I’m not working there. I don’t go to watch tennis as a fan. But if one of my kids wanted to go along and watch, I obviously would take them. Or if a British player made the final I would go.”

All on you, Jack Draper…

British players in action at Wimbledon

Mika Stojsavljevic, 16, won the US Open girls’ title last year (Photo: Getty)

Speaking of, Draper is among 23 Britons in singles action and heads to Wimbledon as the highest British seeding since Murray was top of the billing in 2017.

You can find our comprehensive guide to all the Brits here, including two 16-year-old debutants and a former Wimbledon juniors champion.

The Wimbledon singles contenders

Carlos Alcaraz could take some stopping in the men’s singles. The back-to-back Wimbledon champion warmed up with victory at Queen’s this month and is favourite to make it a hat-trick at SW19 ahead of world No 1 Jannik Sinner, whom he beat in the French Open final.

Novak Djokovic can never be ruled out. The 38-year-old lost the last two Wimbledon finals to Alcaraz but remains determined to win grand slam No 25.

And what of Draper? It’s possible, but he has a tricky draw and could face recent Halle champion Alexander Bublik as early as the third round.

Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka are the leading women’s contenders at Wimbledon (Photo: AP)

The women’s singles is far harder to call. Reigning champion Barbora Krejcikova withdrew from Eastbourne on Thursday and even if fit few would fancy the world No 17 to defend her title.

No current top-10 player has won Wimbledon, with world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka a two-time semi-finalist and No 2 Coco Gauff yet to progress beyond the fourth round.

The field is open, therefore, and while Sabalenka heads in as favourite, 2022 champion and world No 11 Elena Rybakina is certainly a contender, likewise last year’s losing finalist and world No 4 Jasmine Paolini.

Have one eye on Mirra Andreeva, the 18-year-old who has won two WTA 1000 titles this year, while Iga Swiatek will hope to come good despite rarely enjoying the grass-court season, the five-slam winner having reached the quarters just once at Wimbledon.

Wimbledon 2025 prize money

Wimbledon singles

Champion: £3,000,000

Runner-up: £1,520,000

Semi-finals: £775,000

Quarter-finals: £400,000

Fourth round: £240,000

Third round: £152,000

Second round: £99,000

First round: £66,000

Wimbledon doubles

Champions: £680,000

Runners-up: £345,000

Semi-finals: £174,000

Quarter-finals: £87,500

Third round: £43,750

Second round: £26,000

First round: £16,500

Where are the Wimbledon line judges?

After 147 years, line judges are no more at Wimbledon. They have been replaced by electronic line calling.

This Hawk-Eye technology has already been adopted by the Australian Open and US Open, with the French Open now the only grand slam still using line judges.

One former line judge spoke to The i Paper last year about the controversial change.

How to get tickets – Wimbledon queue tips

The Wimbledon ballot is now closed but the infamous queue offers tennis fans a way of attending, with show court tickets available as well as ground passes for those willing to camp overnight or get up early and head to Wimbledon Park.

The i Paper spoke to a queue expert last year, who offered tips for attending after lining up more than 300 times.

Wimbledon schedule in full

Monday 30 June

Men’s and women’s singles first round

Tuesday 1 July

Men’s and women’s singles first round

Wednesday 2 July

Men’s and women’s singles second round

Men’s and women’s doubles first round

Thursday 3 July

Men’s and women’s singles second round

Men’s and women’s doubles first round

Friday 4 July

Men’s and women’s singles third round

Men’s and women’s doubles second round

Mixed doubles first round

Saturday 5 July

Men’s and women’s singles third round

Men’s and women’s doubles second round

Mixed doubles first round

Boys’ and girls’ singles first round (18&U)

Sunday 6 July

Men’s and women’s singles fourth round

Men’s and women’s doubles third round

Mixed doubles second round

Boys’ and girls’ singles first round (18&U)

Monday 7 July

Men’s and women’s singles fourth round

Men’s and women’s doubles third round

Mixed doubles quarter-finals

Girls’ singles second round (18&U)

Boys’ doubles first round (18&U)

Tuesday 8 July

Men’s and women’s singles quarter-finals

Men’s and women’s doubles quarter-finals

Mixed doubles semi-finals

Men’s and women’s wheelchair singles first round

Boys’ singles second round (18&U)

Girls’ doubles first round (18&U)

Invitation doubles (women’s doubles, men’s doubles, mixed doubles)

Wednesday 9 July

Men’s and women’s singles quarter-finals

Men’s and women’s doubles quarter-finals

Quad wheelchair singles quarter-finals

Men’s and women’s wheelchair doubles quarter-finals

Boys’ and girls’ singles third round (18&U)

Boys’ and girls’ doubles second round (18&U)

Invitation doubles (women’s doubles, men’s doubles, mixed doubles)

Thursday 10 July

Women’s singles semi-finals

Men’s doubles semi-finals

Mixed doubles final

Men’s and women’s wheelchair singles quarter-finals

Men’s, women’s and quad wheelchair doubles semi-finals

Boys’ and girls’ singles quarter-finals (18&U)

Boys’ and girls’ doubles quarter-finals (18&U)

Boys’ and girls’ 14&U singles

Invitation doubles (women’s doubles, men’s doubles, mixed doubles)

Friday 11 July

Men’s singles semi-finals

Women’s doubles semi-finals

Men’s, women’s and quad wheelchair singles semi-finals

Boys’ and girls’ singles semi-finals (18&U)

Boys’ and girls’ doubles semi-finals (18&U)

Boys’ and girls’ 14&U singles

Invitation doubles (women’s doubles, men’s doubles, mixed doubles)

Saturday 12 July

Men’s doubles final

Women’s singles final

Women’s wheelchair singles final

Men’s and quad wheelchair doubles final

Girls’ singles final (18&U)

Girls’ doubles final (18&U)

Boys’ doubles final (18&U)

Boys’ and girls’ 14&U singles semi-finals

Invitation doubles (women’s doubles, men’s doubles, mixed doubles)

Sunday 13 July