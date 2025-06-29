Wimbledon 2025 weather: Heatwave forecast as tournament begins in west London
Wimbledon this year will see the hottest temperatures in the tournament’s 147-year history.
There is a ‘heat rule’ in place at Wimbledon which will see a ten-minute break taken between the second and third set when the heat stress index is at or above 30.1C.
Temperatures are expected to soar into the low 30s, and could peak at 36C. That would be 7C hotter than the previous warmest start to the Championships, when 29.3C was recorded on June 25, 2001.
A record high for the tournament was the 35.7C recorded on July 1, 2015.
The weather will cool somewhat later in the first week and across the first weekend, before climbing against as the quarter-finals and semi-finals begin.
Temperatures to soar past 30C
Getty Images
Latest Wimbledon 2025 weather forecast
Monday, June 30 (Day 1): Sunny with light winds. High of 33C, low of 19C. No rain.
Tuesday, July 1 (Day 2): Sunny with a gentle breeze. High of 31C, low of 17C. No rain.
Wednesday, July 2 (Day 3): Sunny intervals with a gentle breeze. High of 25C, low or 14C. Small chance of rain.
Thursday, July 3 (Day 4): Sunny with light winds: High of 24C, low of 13C. Increased chance of rain.
Friday, July 4 (Day 5): Sunny intervals with a gentle breeze. High of 23C, low of 14C. No rain.
Saturday, July 5 (Day 6): Light rain with a gentle breeze. High of 23C, low of 15C. Chance of rain around midday.
Sunday, July 6 (Day 7): Thick cloud with a gentle breeze. High of 24C, low of 15C. Chance of rain from 5pm.
An amber weather alert has been issued
AFP via Getty Images
Monday, July 7 (Day 8): Sunny intervals with a gentle breeze. High of 25C, low of 14C. No rain.
Tuesday, July 8 (Day 9): Sunny intervals with a gentle breeze. High of 25C, low of 14C. Increased chance of rain around 4pm.
Wednesday, July 9 (Day 10): Sunny with a gentle breeze. High of 25C, low of 14C. Limited chance of rain.
Thursday, July 10 (Day 11): Sunny with a gentle breeze. High of 26C, low of 16C. Chance of rain from 8pm.
Friday, July 11 (Day 12): Sunny intervals with a gentle breeze. High of 27C, low of 17C. Limited chance of rain.
Saturday, July 12 (Day 13): tbc
Sunday, July 13 (Day 14): tbc
