Wimbledon 2025 weather: Heatwave forecast as tournament begins in west London

Wimbledon 2025 weather: Heatwave forecast as tournament begins in west London

2025-06-29Last Updated: 2025-06-29
368 1 minute read

Wimbledon this year will see the hottest temperatures in the tournament’s 147-year history.

There is a ‘heat rule’ in place at Wimbledon which will see a ten-minute break taken between the second and third set when the heat stress index is at or above 30.1C.

Temperatures are expected to soar into the low 30s, and could peak at 36C. That would be 7C hotter than the previous warmest start to the Championships, when 29.3C was recorded on June 25, 2001.

A record high for the tournament was the 35.7C recorded on July 1, 2015.

The weather will cool somewhat later in the first week and across the first weekend, before climbing against as the quarter-finals and semi-finals begin.

Temperatures to soar past 30C

Getty Images

Latest Wimbledon 2025 weather forecast

Monday, June 30 (Day 1): Sunny with light winds. High of 33C, low of 19C. No rain.

Tuesday, July 1 (Day 2): Sunny with a gentle breeze. High of 31C, low of 17C. No rain.

Wednesday, July 2 (Day 3): Sunny intervals with a gentle breeze. High of 25C, low or 14C. Small chance of rain.

Thursday, July 3 (Day 4): Sunny with light winds: High of 24C, low of 13C. Increased chance of rain.

Friday, July 4 (Day 5): Sunny intervals with a gentle breeze. High of 23C, low of 14C. No rain.

Saturday, July 5 (Day 6): Light rain with a gentle breeze. High of 23C, low of 15C. Chance of rain around midday.

Sunday, July 6 (Day 7): Thick cloud with a gentle breeze. High of 24C, low of 15C. Chance of rain from 5pm.

An amber weather alert has been issued

AFP via Getty Images

Monday, July 7 (Day 8): Sunny intervals with a gentle breeze. High of 25C, low of 14C. No rain.

Tuesday, July 8 (Day 9): Sunny intervals with a gentle breeze. High of 25C, low of 14C. Increased chance of rain around 4pm.


