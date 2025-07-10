Wimbledon 2025 weather forecast today: Sun returns as SW19 hit with second heatwave
Wimbledon this year will see the hottest temperatures in the tournament’s 147-year history.
There is a ‘heat rule’ in place at Wimbledon which will see a ten-minute break taken between the second and third set when the heat stress index is at or above 30.1C.
Temperatures are expected to soar into the low 30s, and could peak at 36C. That would be 7C hotter than the previous warmest start to the Championships, when 29.3C was recorded on June 25, 2001.
A record high for the tournament was the 35.7C recorded on July 1, 2015.
The weather will cool somewhat later in the first week and across the first weekend, before climbing again as the quarter-finals and semi-finals begin.
Temperatures to soar past 30C
Getty Images
Latest Wimbledon 2025 weather forecast
Thursday, July 10 (Day 11): Sunny with a gentle breeze. High of 31C, low of 17C. No rain.
Friday, July 11 (Day 12): Sunny intervals with a gentle breeze. High of 32C, low of 17C. No rain.
Saturday, July 12 (Day 13): Sunny with a gentle breeze. High of 30C, low of 15C. No rain.
Sunday, July 13 (Day 14): Sunny intervals with a gentle breeze. High of 30C, low of 17C. No rain.
Source link