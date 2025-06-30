Full list of 32 women’s seedings and how they are faring

Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka are both grand slam champions but are yet to win the singles title at Wimbledon

Since Serena Williams went back-to-back in 2015 and 2016, there has been a different Wimbledon women’s singles champion every year.

Seven players have lifted the trophy since her reign ended at SW19, with Ashleigh Barty the only top seed to triumph of late in 2021.

The shocks have since come thick and fast, with No 17 seed Elena Rybakina winning 2022, Marketa Vondrousova becoming the first unseeded woman to win the Wimbledon title in 2023, and No 31 seed Barbora Krejcikova prevailing last year.

It means the field is wide open once more, with the top 10 seeds this year yet to taste Wimbledon glory.

Nevertheless, the pack is led by three-time grand slam champion Aryna Sabalenka, with her recent French Open final conqueror Coco Gauff, a two-time major winner, also in pursuit.

Last year’s losing finalist Jasmine Paolini is the No 4 seed, while past champions Rybakina and Krejcikova are seeded No 11 and 17 respectively.

there are no British players among the 32 despite Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter and Sonay Kartal making it three Britons in the women’s top 50 for the first time since 1986.

Wimbledon 2025 women’s seeds tracker

During the tournament, this list will be updated at the end of each day’s play to score out any seeds who have been eliminated and detail their defeat.

1. Aryna Sabalenka

2. Coco Gauff

3. Jessica Pegula

4. Jasmine Paolini

5. Qinwen Zheng

6. Madison Keys

7. Mirra Andreeva

8. Iga Swiatek

9. Paula Badosa

10. Emma Navarro

11. Elena Rybakina

12. Diana Shnaider

13. Amanda Anisimova

14. Elina Svitolina

15. Karolina Muchova

16. Daria Kasatkina

17. Barbora Krejcikova

18. Ekaterina Alexandrova

19. Liudmila Samsonova

20. Jelena Ostapenko (lost in the first round to Sonay Kartal 7-5 2-6 6-2) – The first seed to fall in the sweltering heat on Monday afternoon was the Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, who wilted in the final set against British No 3 Sonay Kartal. It made for a perfect start for the 23-strong British contingent in the singles, with Kartal rounding off the victory just four minutes shy of the two-hour mark.

21. Beatriz Haddad Maia

22. Donna Vekic

23. Clara Tauson

24. Elise Mertens

25. Magdalena Frech

26. Marta Kostyuk

27. Magda Linette

28. Sofia Kenin

29. Leylah Fernandez

30. Linda Noskova

31. Ashlyn Krueger