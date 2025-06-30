Full list of 32 women’s seedings and how they are faring
Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka are both grand slam champions but are yet to win the singles title at Wimbledon
Since Serena Williams went back-to-back in 2015 and 2016, there has been a different Wimbledon women’s singles champion every year.
Seven players have lifted the trophy since her reign ended at SW19, with Ashleigh Barty the only top seed to triumph of late in 2021.
The shocks have since come thick and fast, with No 17 seed Elena Rybakina winning 2022, Marketa Vondrousova becoming the first unseeded woman to win the Wimbledon title in 2023, and No 31 seed Barbora Krejcikova prevailing last year.
It means the field is wide open once more, with the top 10 seeds this year yet to taste Wimbledon glory.
Nevertheless, the pack is led by three-time grand slam champion Aryna Sabalenka, with her recent French Open final conqueror Coco Gauff, a two-time major winner, also in pursuit.
Last year’s losing finalist Jasmine Paolini is the No 4 seed, while past champions Rybakina and Krejcikova are seeded No 11 and 17 respectively.
there are no British players among the 32 despite Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter and Sonay Kartal making it three Britons in the women’s top 50 for the first time since 1986.
Wimbledon 2025 women’s seeds tracker
During the tournament, this list will be updated at the end of each day’s play to score out any seeds who have been eliminated and detail their defeat.
1. Aryna Sabalenka
2. Coco Gauff
3. Jessica Pegula
4. Jasmine Paolini
5. Qinwen Zheng
6. Madison Keys
7. Mirra Andreeva
8. Iga Swiatek
9. Paula Badosa
10. Emma Navarro
11. Elena Rybakina
12. Diana Shnaider
13. Amanda Anisimova
14. Elina Svitolina
15. Karolina Muchova
16. Daria Kasatkina
17. Barbora Krejcikova
18. Ekaterina Alexandrova
19. Liudmila Samsonova
20. Jelena Ostapenko (lost in the first round to Sonay Kartal 7-5 2-6 6-2) – The first seed to fall in the sweltering heat on Monday afternoon was the Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, who wilted in the final set against British No 3 Sonay Kartal. It made for a perfect start for the 23-strong British contingent in the singles, with Kartal rounding off the victory just four minutes shy of the two-hour mark.
21. Beatriz Haddad Maia
22. Donna Vekic
23. Clara Tauson
24. Elise Mertens
25. Magdalena Frech
26. Marta Kostyuk
27. Magda Linette
28. Sofia Kenin
29. Leylah Fernandez
30. Linda Noskova
31. Ashlyn Krueger
32. McCartney Kessler (lost to Marketa Vondrousova 6-1 7-6): Nottingham Open champion McCartney Kessler saw her run on the grass halted in the opening round at Wimbledon, after she came up against 2023 champion Marketa Vondrousova. The Czech player is enjoying her own renewed form, after lifting the trophy in Berlin, and her win over Kessler made it six consecutive on the grass.