Wimbledon Order of Play: Day 4 schedule with Jack Draper, Novak Djokovic and Dan Evans in action
Draper, the current world No4, takes on 2017 Wimbledon finalist Marin Cilic on Thursday as he looks to progress past the second round for the first time at SW19.
Evans has a daunting task on his hands on Centre Court against seven-time Challenge Cup hoister – and 24-time Grand Slam winner – Djokovic, although the former British number one does currently boast an invincible record against the Serbian.
World No1 and tournament top seed Jannik Sinner is also back in the spotlight, up against Australia’s Aleksandar Vukic, with women’s eighth seed Iga Swiatek playing American Caty McNally in the other Centre Court match on day four.
Joining Draper vs Cilic in playing their second round outings on No1 court, meanwhile, are seventh seed Mirra Andreeva – who faces Italy’s Lucia Bronzetti – and Maria Sakkari of Greece, who will go head to head with Kazakhstani 11th seed Elena Rybakina for a spot in the third round.
Wimbledon Schedule | Order of play for Thursday July 3, 2025
All times BST, 11am start unless stated. Seeds in brackets.
Centre Court (from 1.30pm)
- Dan Evans (GBR) vs Novak Djokovic (SRB) [6]
- Iga Swiatek (POL) [8] vs Caty McNally (USA)
- Jannik Sinner (ITA) [1] vs Aleksandar Vukic (AUS)
- Mirra Andreeva [7] vs Lucia Bronzetti (ITA)
- Maria Sakkari (GRE) vs Elena Rybakina (KAZ) [11]
- Jack Draper (GBR) [4] vs Marin Cilic (CRO)
- Alex de Minaur (AUS) [11] vs Arthur Cazaux
- Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) [17] vs Caroline Dolehide (USA)
- Sofia Kenin (USA) [28] vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP)
- Ben Shelton (USA) [10] vs Rinky Hijikata (AUS)
- Veronika Kudermetova vs Emma Navarro (USA) [10]
- Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) [19] vs Corentin Moutet (FRA)
- Sebastian Ofner (AUT) vs Tommy Paul (USA) [13]
- Daria Kasatkina (AUS) [16] vs Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU)
- Marcos Giron (USA) vs Jakub Mensik (CZE) [15]
- August Holmgren (DEN) vs Tomas Machac (CZE) [21]
- Clara Tauson (DEN) [23] vs Anna Kalinskaya
- Flavio Cobolli (ITA) [22] vs Jack Pinnington Jones (GBR)
- Suzan Lamens (NED) vs Ekaterina Alexandrova [18]
- Yuliia Starodubtseva (UKR) vs Liudmila Samsonova [19]
- Marton Fucsovics (HUN) vs Gael Monfils (FRA)
