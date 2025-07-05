Wimbledon Order of Play: Day 7 schedule with Sonay Kartal, Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz in action
Day seven is almost upon us at Wimbledon, with plenty of mouth-watering encounters on offer as the fourth round gets underway.
British women’s No3, and tournament surprise package Sonay Kartal is in action, where she will play Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the first match on Centre Court.
By reaching round four, this is already Kartal’s best ever performance at a Grand Slam after knocking out Jelena Ostapenko, Viktoriya Tomova and Diane Parry en route to a showdown with Pavlyuchenkova.
Top seed Aryna Sabalenka will also be in action on centre as her search for a maiden grass-court title continues against Belgium’s Elise Mertens.
Meanwhile, two-time defending men’s champion Carlos Alcaraz takes on Andrey Rublev.
Cameron Norrie will fly the flag for Great Britain on the men’s side. He will face Nicolas Jarry who beat eighth seed Holger Rune in round one, on Court No1.
Wimbledon Schedule | Order of play for Sunday July 6, 2025
All times BST, 11am start unless stated. Seeds in brackets.
Centre Court (1.30pm BST start)
- Sonay Kartal (GBR) vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
- Aryna Sabalenka [1] vs Elise Mertens (BEL) [24]
- Andrey Rublev [14] vs Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [2]
Court No1 (1pm BST start)
- Taylor Fritz (USA) [5] vs Jordan Thompson [AUS]
- Nicolas Jarry (CHI) vs Cameron Norrie (GBR)
- Linda Noskova (CZE) vs Amanda Anisimova (USA) [13]
- Karen Khachanov [17] vs Kamil Majchrzak (POL)
- Solana Sierra (ARG) vs Laura Siegemund (GER)
Source link