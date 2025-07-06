Wimbledon Order of Play: Day 8 schedule with Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner in action
Wimbledon enters its second week on Monday as things get serious at the All England Club.
Novak Djokovic is still in the hunt for an eighth men’s singles title at SW19 that would see him pull level with great rival Roger Federer, with 11th seed Alex de Minaur of Australia now standing between him and a quarter-final spot as he opens the action on Centre Court in the fourth round on Day 8.
That is before reigning men’s world No1 Jannik Sinner battles Grigor Dimitrov, with an intriguing clash between top-10 women’s seeds Mirra Andreeva and Emma Navarro also on the Centre Court schedule for Monday.
Five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek headlines the day’s play over on No.1 Court, facing a potentially tricky test against Denmark’s 23rd seed Clara Tauson.
Men’s 10th seed Ben Shelton will be the favourite to advance against Lorenzo Sonego, likewise Ekaterina Alexandrova against Belinda Bencic.
Veteran former finalist Marin Cilic is still going strong after toppling home favourite Jack Draper earlier in the competition as he battles another seed in Italy’s Flavio Cobolli, with Liudmila Samsonova also in action against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain.
Wimbledon Schedule | Order of play for Monday July 7, 2025
All times BST, 11am start unless stated. Seeds in brackets.
Centre Court (from 1:30pm)
Alex de Minaur (AUS) [11] vs Novak Djokovic (SRB) [6]
Mirra Andreeva [7] vs Emma Navarro (USA) [10]
Jannik Sinner (ITA) [1] vs Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) [19]
Ekaterina Alexandrova [18] vs Belinda Bencic (SUI)
Ben Shelton (USA) [10] vs Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)
Iga Swiatek (POL) [8] vs Clara Tauson (DEN) [23]
Marin Cilic (CRO) vs Flavio Cobolli (ITA) [22]
Liudmila Samsonova [19] vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP)
Carolina Dolehide (USA)/Sofia Kenin (USA) [16] vs Hao-Ching Chan (TPE)/Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)
Julian Cash (GBR)/Lloyd Glasspool (GBR) [5] vs Guido Andreozzi (ARG)/Marcelo Demoliner (BRA)
Irina Khromocheva/Fanny Stollar (HUN) [13] vs Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN)/Erin Routliffe (NZL) [2]
Sem Verbeek (NED)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) vs Joshua Paris (GBR)/Eden Silva (GBR)
Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) vs Harri Heliovaara (FIN)/Henry Patten (GBR) [2]
Joe Salisbury (GBR)/Neal Skupski (GBR) [6] vs Maximo Gonzalez (ARG)/Andres Molteni (ARG) [12]
Timea Babos (HUN)/Luisa Stefani (BRA) [10] vs Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR)/Ellen Perez (AUS) [7]
Jackson Withrow (USA)/Irina Khromacheva vs Mate Pavic (CRO)/Timea Babos (HUN) [8]
Veronika Kudermetova/Elise Mertens (BEL) [8] vs Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA)/Laura Siegemund (GER) [11]
Kimberly Birrell (AUS)/Maya Joint (AUS) vs Olivia Gadecki (AUS)/Desirae Krawczyk (USA)
Neal Skupski (GBR)/Desirae Krawczyk (USA) vs Marcelo Arevalo (ESA)/Shuai Zhang (CHN) [2]
Yuki Bhambri (IND)/Robert Galloway (USA) [16] vs Marcel Granollers (ESP)/Horacio Zeballos (ARG) [4]
