Wimbledon Order of Play today: Day 9 schedule, live scores, results including Cameron Norrie vs Carlos Alcaraz
Cameron Norrie takes on Carlos Alcaraz as the quarter-finals begin at Wimbledon today.
It is the second time that Norrie has reached the last eight at SW19, a feat matching only Andy Murray and Tim Henman this century in terms of fellow British hopes, and now he faces his toughest test yet against the back-to-back defending men’s champion.
Tuesday’s headline act is the second of two scheduled matches on Centre Court this afternoon, after women’s world No1 Aryna Sabalenka takes on unseeded German Laura Siegemund.
Elsewhere, men’s No5 seed Taylor Fritz faces Karen Khachanov on No.1 Court before women’s No13 seed Amanda Anisimova does battle with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who beat Sonay Kartal in round four.
Wimbledon Schedule | Order of play for Tuesday July 8, 2025
All times BST, 11am start unless stated. Seeds in brackets.
Centre Court (from 1:30pm)
- Aryna Sabalenka [1] vs Laura Siegemund (GER)
- Cameron Norrie (GBR) vs Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [2]
- Taylor Fritz (USA) [5] vs Karen Khachanov [17]
- Amanda Anisimova (USA) [13] vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
- Rinky Hijikata (AUS) & David Pel (NED) vs Rafael Matos (BRA) & Marcelo Melo (BRA)
- Olivia Gadecki (AUS) & Desirae Krawczyk (USA) vs Caroline Dolehide (USA) & Sofia Kenin (USA) [16]
- Bob Bryan (USA) & Mike Bryan (USA) vs Tommy Haas (GER) & Feliciano Lopez (ESP)
- Marcelo Arevalo (ESA) & Mate Pavic (CRO) [1] vs Hugo Nys (MON) & Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA) [10]
- Sem Verbeek (NED) & Katerina Siniakova (CZE) vs Mate Pavic (CRO) & Timea Babos (HUN) [8]
