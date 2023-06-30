Wimbledon queue: When does it open and what tickets are available?

As Wimbledon organisers say: “For many, the queue at the championships is as much a part of the Wimbledon experience as the tennis itself.”

Operations director Michelle Dite said: “We’re expecting a really big buzz and people turning up wanting to be part of it.

“People really want to go and have a queue experience. They spend hours meeting different people from all over the world. It’s a great vibe and I think for many it’s one of the things they really enjoy doing.”





Early morning queues at Wimbledon Brent Pham, from California, was the first in the queue PA Wire Campers form the overnight queue ahead of the 2022 Wimbledon Championship PA Wire



The queue had been cancelled for two years due to Covid. But the ticketing system is finally back this year — and fans are already camping out.

The famous Wimbledon queue is the only opportunity many tennis fans get to buy a ticket.

So, if you’re hoping eat strawberries and cream courtside this year, find out everything you need to know about queuing below.

Where is the Wimbledon queue?

The queue starts at Wimbledon Park, and early or late evening entries need to use the Wimbledon Park Road gates, which are a five-minute walk from Southfields station.

What time does the Wimbledon queue start?

The Wimbledon queue opened on June 26, at 2pm.

Many people camp overnight ahead of the queue opening in order to secure a spot at the championships.

People camping overnight are woken at 6am and asked to pack their tents to form a queue.

Stewards will issue wristbands at 7.30am, with the number of wristbands given out reflecting the number of tickets available to buy that day.

Ticket sales start at 9.45am and the grounds open at 10am.

This year, Wimbledon will not break on the middle Sunday, as organisers hope to make the tournament more accessible.

According to the Guardian, AELTC chairman Ian Hewitt said: “It’s important at this stage of the development of the sport that Wimbledon should be even more accessible to the people who want to access it and at the times at which they are best able to.

“We consider that it’s in the best interests of the tennis fans that Wimbledon should be available to be watched and attended throughout that middle weekend.”

Which tickets can you buy in the queue and how much do they cost?

Tennis fans can buy a Grounds ticket or a limited number of Show Court tickets.

There will be a limited number of Centre Court, No1 Court, and No2 Court tickets available.

The Grounds tickets allow access to unreserved seats on Courts 3, 12, and 18, as well as outside courts 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14, 15, 16, and 17.

Wimbledon ticket prices vary based on the date and court:

Centre Court (Price band A): £75–£240

Centre Court (Price band B): £70–£230

No1 Court (Price band A): £68–£160

No1 Court (Price band B): £65–£155

No2 Court: £43–£90

Grounds passes: £8-£27

After 3pm, if there are returned tickets available, guests can buy Centre Court tickets for £15 and Court 1 and 2 tickets for £10, from the Ticket Resale Kiosk north of Court 18 near the top of St Mary’s Walk or the Ticket Office next to Gate 3.

What happens in the Wimbledon queue?

When people arrive in the queue, they will be given a queue card that states the date and their position in line.

They must keep this card until they arrive at the Ticket Sales office and buy a ticket. Tickets are sold on a best-available, one-per-person queuing basis.