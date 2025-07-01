Wimbledon: When does the 2026 ticket ballot open and how to register?
As the 2025 Championships at Wimbledon begin, it is almost time to start thinking about next year’s tournament and the scramble for tickets.
Around 40,000 fans descend on the All England Club per day across two weeks at the beginning of July, and the grass-court Grand Slam remains one of the only sporting events in the world where tickets can be purchased on the day of play.
Those dedicated spectators willing to brave The Queue, which can include camping overnight, can be rewarded with prime spots on Centre Couty or Court 1 for the first 10 days of the Championships. Around 1,000 are dealt out every day.
But for those keen to secure their seats months in advance, there is the public ballot.
Fans can secure their seats on the day
AP
How to enter the 2026 public ballot?
Everything is conducted through the official Wimbledon website.
The ballot for 2026 is not yet open, with applications usually accepted from September onwards.
But those fans keen to try their luck must first sign up for a myWimbledon account.
Thousands of tickets are available through the ballot, and far more fans try to get their hands on them. Competition is fierce.
Wimbledon is always held during the first two weeks of July.
The 2026 Championships will take place from Monday, June 29, 2026, to Sunday, July 12, 2026.
