Win a Jetour X70 and Help Make Dreams Come True – Reach For A Dream is proud to announce the launch of its annual Dream Raffle, one of South Africa’s most anticipated charitable draws, aimed at fulfilling the dreams of children facing life-threatening illnesses.

Now in its 30th year, the Dream Raffle continues to inspire hope by offering incredible prizes while raising essential funds to fulfil dreams. To uplift the spirits of children facing their toughest times. Reach For A Dream, now in its 37th year, fulfils the dreams of children living with life-threatening illnesses. Bringing moments of joy, hope, and inspiration to young patients and their families. On average, the Foundation fulfils six dreams every day across South Africa.

Reach for a Dream Raffle Prizes

This year, one lucky winner will drive away in a brand new Jetour X70 Plus Momentum. A stylish SUV generously sponsored by Jetour South Africa.

The second prize offers a two-night stay at three authentic retreat properties across South Africa. A chance to unwind in nature and recharge in luxury.

The third prize includes R4 500 in shopping vouchers from a curated collection of South African favourites. Food Lover’s Market, Col’Cacchio, Woodlands Spa, and Olives & Plates.

Raffle entries are R200 each and limited to only 10 000 tickets. Entries are available exclusively at www.dreamraffle.co.za. The final draw will take place on 15 December 2025, or two weeks after the last ticket is sold. Whichever comes first. All proceeds directly support Reach For A Dream’s mission of fulfilling dreams for children with life-threatening illnesses. Terms and conditions apply.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Jetour and offer one lucky winner the chance to drive away in a dream prize – a brand-new car. At Reach For A Dream, we fulfil the dreams of six children every day. By purchasing a R200 raffle ticket, the public can help us bring even more dreams to life and make a meaningful difference,” says Julia Sotirianakos, CEO of Reach For A Dream.

All raffle operations are fully compliant with the National Lotteries Commission guidelines. Tickets are securely managed through the official Dream Raffle website, which tracks entries and limits in real time.

Stand a chance to win, visit www.dreamraffle.co.za to purchase your raffle tickets and help make dreams come true.