Win SA’s Favourite Car with Studio 88 x Dream Drive. – When a streetwear fashion giant and South Africa’s boldest car giveaway platform join forces, you know it’s going to be big. But no one saw this coming. Studio 88 and Dream Drive have just launched a high-octane promotion! The promo puts the most legendary car in South Africa, the BMW 325is Evo II, within reach. A car so rare, spotting one on the street is like catching a unicorn in traffic. And now, thanks to this breakthrough collaboration, you could win it.

At the heart of the campaign is a genre-bending fashion film starring football royalty Itumeleng Khune and Siphiwe “Shabba” Tshabalala. Set to the sweeping sound of Antonio Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, the film follows Shabba as he spots the red BMW 325is parked on the streets of Jozi. He jumps in and picks up Itu mid-fade from his barber. The two cruise through the city, their Studio 88 fits shifting seamlessly as they move from street to street.

They end up on a wide, open field and hit the pitch. It’s whimsical, intentional, and iconic. A celebration of culture, nostalgia, and unmistakable style. A love letter to Jozi. To dreams. And to the Gusheshe.

“We didn’t want to make an ad, we wanted to create a cultural moment. With two football icons, Studio 88, and a BMW 325is up for grabs, magic is bound to happen.” ~ Dream Drive co-founder Steve Tyler

How to enter the Studio 88 and Dream Drive Promo

From 11 September to 16 October, , you could earn vouchers that can be used on dreamdrive.co.za to enter for the car. And just like that, you’re in the running to win a car most people only dream about.

“This is more than a giveaway. It’s a cultural moment. It’s about giving back to the people who shape the streets, who know the Gusheshe, who grew up seeing it as the pinnacle of cool. We’re proud to be part of that.” ~ Studio 88 Brand Manager, Tevin Sebela.

From the pitch to the pavement, from fashion racks to fuel tanks, this is a collab South Africa won’t forget.

