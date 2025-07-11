Windhoek -100% real at Hollywoodbets Durban July : At this year’s Hollywoodbets Durban July, Windhoek Beer brought cold refreshment and an unfiltered tribute to the spirit of Mzansi. The Marvellous Safari Oasis, perfectly in tune with the Marvels of Mzansi theme of the event, carved out a space where guests could unwind, reconnect and savour authentic flavours with a 100% original beer.

“Windhoek is brewed with nothing but barley, hops and water, and nothing else – a continued commitment to purity and craft – and this commitment guided everything we created for the event,” said Thato Mothibedi, Brand Manager Windhoek Beer SA. “The Marvellous Safari Oasis honoured the textures, flavours and rhythms that embody the spirit of South Africa, and it was a success. Guests were transported out of the race-day rush into a quiet, lavish space that gave them a moment to pause, sip and reflect.”

Stepping into the Windhoek marquee was like stepping into another world. Shaded seating clusters, earthy tones, natural textures and layered soundscapes transformed the space into a luxury safari retreat. Guests were invited to move to the music by Chad Daniels and Kabelo Sabelo Promise Seleke. Authentic South African foods were enjoyed with a unique twist. A variety of offerings were designed to keep them relaxed and connected.

Windhoek Lager and Windhoek Draught Tasting

At the Bold & Refreshing Tasting Island, Windhoek Tour Hosts guided visitors through a tasting of Windhoek Lager and Windhoek Draught, introducing them to Windhoek Beer’s Reinheitsgebot brewing standard and offering a blind tasting challenge that rewarded sharp palates with tokens for Windhoek merchandise.

In the Game Drive Photo Booth, guests posed against lush South African backdrops with surprise Big 5 sightings, while the Windhoek Sorbet Station offered a crisp, cool palette cleanser. The Pamper Pit Stop was a favourite with queues forming for a quick touch-up. Warm towels and gentle hand massages were there to give guests a moment reprieve before heading out to the races.

Windhoek Pegasus Lounge hosting VIP’s

In the Pegasus Lounge, Windhoek hosted VIP guests with plush seating. There was a proudly local harvest table and a sense of calm intimacy. Great conversations were had with even better beer. All guests were invited to go on a three-stop game drive through the Windhoek marquee. Participants collected a branded Windhoek coin at selected touchpoints. When they had all three, they could redeem these for a limited-edition Windhoek item. This included anything from a safari hat to scarves, cufflinks and heel stoppers.

Every part of the Windhoek experience was designed to capture the marvellous magic of Mzansi and the history of the brand. Every element was carefully considered to reflect Windhoek’s 100-year legacy of uncompromising quality.

Windhoek -100% real

More about Windhoek Beer

Founded in Namibia, Windhoek Beer has long stood apart for its brewing philosophy and commitment to purity. This was carried through the design of the marquee. Dune Gold and Iconic Black palettes hinted at the Karoo sunset. This with the peaks of the Drakensburg and colours of the Tugela River combined. It captured the brand’s respect for the natural world. Natural materials, grounded textures and earthy details. Rather than overpowering, the Windhoek marquee offered a contrast. A quiet, intentional space where guests could sit together and enjoy the quiet moments.

At this year’s Hollywoodbets Durban July, Windhoek was authentic, 100% real and marvellously Mzansi.